6,500 Students & Staff At Singapore Poly To Undergo Covid-19 Test

Community cases have been on the rise in Singapore and students have been among our recent community cases.

After 3 Singapore Polytechnic (SP) students tested positive for Covid-19, 6,500 students and staff who were on the campus from 29 Apr will be tested as a precaution.

The school has since moved all their lectures and tutorials online from Monday (17 May).

Testing starts on 19 May

According to The Straits Times (ST), 6,500 students, staff, and vendors who were at the campus on or after 29 Apr will be prioritised for swab tests.

These individuals visited the following 5 schools in SP:

School of Computing

School of Business

Media, Arts & Design School

School of Mechanical & Aeronautical Engineering

School of Electrical & Electronic Engineering (only students from Continuing Education and Training)

The swab tests will take place at SP’s Sports Area and is expected to last a few days.

MOH will inform and follow up with individuals who need to undergo testing.

After the tests, the health ministry will re-examine SP’s overall risk level and decide if there’s a need to swab the remaining members of the community, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

3 students from Singapore Poly test Covid-19 positive

The need for testing comes as 3 SP students tested positive for Covid-19.

An 18-year-old student from the Media, Arts and Design school was reported on 16 May to have tested positive.

On 17 May, a 16-year-old and a 32-year-old part-time adult learner also tested positive.

However, there is no evidence as of now to suggest that the 3 cases are linked to one another, reported ST.

The testing operation reportedly serves as a precaution to reduce the risk of transmission within the school.

This is especially due to the proximity of the 3 cases’ schools on SP’s campus.

All SP lessons moved online

The classmates of the 3 cases have since been issued a leave of absence.

Additionally, SP has moved all lessons online from Tuesday (18 May) till 28 May.

Since the cases came to light, SP has also cleaned and disinfected the campus.

Authorities taking added precautions

It’s indeed worrying that more students are testing positive for the coronavirus. We hope there had been no transmissions in the school and that normal lessons would be able to resume soon.

With the resurgence of cases within our community, the authorities are taking added precautions such as increasing testing to curb the spread of the virus.

The onus is now on each of us to adhere to the tightened measures and stay home as much as we can.

