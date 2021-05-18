Catholic High School P2 Student Last Attended School On 12 May

Singapore has been seeing an increase of Covid-19 clusters in the community, with one of them emerging in a tuition centre.

On Tuesday (18 May), it was reported that a Primary 2 student at Catholic High School tested positive for Covid-19.

All close contacts of the student have since been issued a leave of absence.

Close contacts of Catholic High School student on leave of absence

On Tuesday (18 May), parents from the primary and secondary school sections of Catholic High School received a letter informing them that a Primary 2 student has tested positive for Covid-19.

The boy last attended school on 12 May and had not developed symptoms then.

Close contacts of the boy have been given a leave of absence.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Catholic High School will keep parents notified of the situation.

Attended classes at Learning Point

The school also enclosed in the letter that the Primary 2 boy had attended tuition at Learning Point.

This links him to the currently active cluster at the tuition centre.

As of Monday (17 May), 20 cases, including 12 primary school students, have been linked to the cluster, reported ST.

The cluster was first detected when a 50-year-old tutor at Learning Point was found to have contracted the virus on 12 May.

From Wednesday (19 May), all primary, secondary schools, and junior colleges will be shifting to home-based learning (HBL).

Tuition and enrichment lessons will also move online until 13 Jun.

Hope tightened measures will contain spread

The recent uptick of community cases in Singapore is certainly worrying.

Hopefully, with schools moving to HBL and the tightening of safety measures, the spread of the virus will be contained.

In the meantime, the onus is on each of us to do our part and adhere to safety measures. More importantly, let’s stay home as much as we can doing this time.

