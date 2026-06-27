S’porean injured in car crash along M’sian highway, 2 M’sians burnt to death

Injured Singaporean & deceased M’sians involved in Malaysian highway crash were all students

A 20-year-old Singaporean was injured in a car crash along a highway in Malaysia, but his two Malaysian companions were not so lucky.

The pair were killed after the car caught fire, said the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) in a Facebook post on Saturday (27 June).

Car skids & catches fire along Malaysian highway

According to the post, JBPM’s Operations Centre received an emergency call about an accident along the Jalan Kuching exit ramp on the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway, the main highway of the Klang Valley.

The call was received at 5.20am on Saturday, reported Bernama, quoting a JBPM statement.

Teams from two fire stations were immediately dispatched and found that a car had skidded and caught fire, said operations commander Mohd Fadzlil Jamaludin.

1 person rescued, 2 others burnt to death

One person was rescued from the car, while two others were trapped in the vehicle and burnt to death.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze, but the car was totally destroyed.

The accident and the cause of the fire are under investigation by forensics and the police.

Car was speeding before Malaysian highway crash

In a subsequent update, the KL Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department (JSPT) said the BMW 328i was speeding when its driver lost control.

The luxury sports car then overturned and hit the road divider, causing it to burst into flames, added JSPT chief Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa.

The blaze took the lives of the 22-year-old male driver, who was a student of the University of Brisbane in Australia, and his 21-year-old male front passenger, who was a student of Sunway University.

DNA analysis will be used to identify the deceased.

Singaporean escapes crash with minor injuries

The Singaporean man, who is also a student, escaped with minor injuries to his hands and legs.

He was taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for treatment.

His statement is being recorded by the police, who are also conducting investigations at the scene while obtaining CCTV footage.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of Malaysia’s Road Transport Act, which refers to the offence of causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

Members of the public with information or dashcam footage of the incident should contact the police to assist in the investigation.

Also read: 2 S’poreans die from serious injuries & burns after Ferrari crashes on M’sia highway

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Featured image adapted from Bomba Kuala Lumpur on Facebook.