2 S’poreans die from serious injuries & burns after Ferrari crashes on M’sia highway

2 Singaporeans die at the scene after Ferrari crashes on highway in Malaysia

Two Singaporeans died on Saturday (9 May) after the Ferrari they were in crashed along a highway in Malaysia.

The couple in their 30s perished at the scene from serious injuries and burns, said the Kota Tinggi Police in a statement posted on Facebook on the same day.

Onlookers watch as Ferrari burns on highway in Malaysia

Footage of the aftermath, recorded by a passing vehicle and posted on Facebook, showed a convoy of Ferraris stopped at the road shoulder.

In the distance was a large plume of black smoke coming from a fire.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, most of the bystanders could just stand and stare at the inferno, helpless to assist.

As the camcar drew nearer, it became apparent that a white Ferrari had caught fire after a crash.

Debris was scattered across the road.

While a number of people were next to the burning car, they were unable to do much as the fire had engulfed its entire back half.

Another image shared by the police showed the charred remains of the car, which had turned into scrap metal.

Remains of Singaporeans in Ferrari crash sent to Malaysia hospital

Kota Tinggi district police superintendent Yusof Othman said in the statement that they were alerted to the crash at about 9am on Saturday.

It involved a Ferrari that had crashed at the 57.5km mark of the highway from Johor Bahru to Mersing highway, near Kota Tinggi.

The luxury car was driven by a 34-year-old foreign man, with a 33-year-old foreign woman in the front passenger seat.

Both of them died at the scene after suffering serious injuries and burns.

Their remains have been sent to the forensic unit of Kota Tinggi Hospital.

Singaporeans were driving with Ferrari owners’ club

The deceased were identified by The New Straits Times as Singaporeans and named as Mr Yeo Tian Wen and Ms Ng Puay Ying.

The Singaporeans were believed to have been in a relationship.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the crash took place as more than 30 cars from the Ferrari Owners’ Club Singapore were on a morning drive.

A businessman told ST that he believed the driver had lost control of the vehicle and crashed. Nobody had a fire extinguisher on hand.

On the same day, a Chinese restaurant in Melaka shared photos on Facebook of several Ferraris from a “Ferrari owner club Singapore” parked in a carpark.

Police advise public to follow traffic laws

The police said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of Malaysia’s Road Transport Act for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

Those convicted of the offence face a jail term of between five and 10 years, a fine of between RM20,000 (S$6,460) and RM50,000 (S$16,151), and a driving suspension of at least five years.

They also advised the public to remain vigilant and comply with traffic laws to ensure road safety.

Also read: S’pore-registered Ferrari crashes & bursts into flames in M’sia, driver narrowly escapes

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Featured image adapted from TR Emeritus on Facebook and Polis Daerah Kota Tinggi on Facebook.