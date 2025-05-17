S’pore-registered Ferrari crashes & bursts into flames in M’sia, driver narrowly escapes

Singapore-registered Ferrari burned to scrap after crashing into guardrail

A Singapore-registered Ferrari 458 Spider caught fire after crashing into a guardrail while en route to Kuantan, Malaysia, reported Malaysian news outlet Sin Chew Daily.

The incident occurred at about 10.40am on Friday (16 May) at the 110km mark of Jalan Kuantan-Segamat.

2 occupants escape unharmed

According to Rompin police chief Sharif Shai Sharif Mondoi, the driver is a 34-year-old Singaporean IT engineer, and his passenger is his 33-year-old girlfriend from Hong Kong.

Initial investigations suggest that the driver was part of a 13-car Ferrari convoy travelling from Singapore to Kuantan.

“The car suddenly lost control at the location and crashed into the roadside guardrail, causing it to catch fire and be completely destroyed,” Shariff Shai said.

Fortunately, both the driver and his companion managed to escape in time, and no injuries were reported.

Driver issued S$90 traffic fine

The police are investigating the incident under Section 10 of the Road Traffic Ordinance 1959 (LN166/59) for failing to maintain control of the vehicle.

The driver was also issued an RM300 (S$90) traffic fine.

Authorities urge all motorists to drive cautiously and obey traffic laws to prevent similar accidents.

Also read: S$1.33M Ferrari in Thailand catches fires & gets wrecked after being involved in chain collision



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily.