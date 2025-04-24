S$1.33M Ferrari in Thailand catches fires & gets wrecked after being involved in chain collision

Million-dollar Ferrari destroyed after being involved in chain collision in Bangkok

A Ferrari worth 34 million baht (S$1.33 million) was completely destroyed in a fiery collision on Borommaratchachonnani Road in Bangkok during the early hours of Wednesday (23 April).

The accident, which involved a Mercedes-Benz and a Toyota pickup, resulted in two cars bursting into flames. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

Ferrari & Benz catch fire after chain collision

Thai media outlet Khaosod reported that the crash took place around 2am. A Mercedes-Benz and a Toyota pickup truck were also involved.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz was sent to Ratchaphiphat Hospital with injuries, while the 22-year-old Ferrari driver, nicknamed “Fias”, only suffered minor injuries and declined hospital treatment.

The Toyota pickup had signs of a side collision, while the other two vehicles were engulfed in flames following the crash.

According to initial police reports, the pickup driver claimed he was driving on the right lane when one of the vehicles struck his, causing it to flip.

Ferrari driver’s father says family willing to take responsibility

Mr Kamol, 55, the father of the Ferrari driver, accompanied his son to the police station to give a statement.

He said his son had been experiencing chest pain and went for a medical check-up after the crash.

According to his son, he had just dropped off his girlfriend and was heading home to Phutthamonthon Sai 2, driving in the far right lane, when a pickup truck suddenly cut in front.

The Ferrari clipped the rear of the pickup, causing it to spin and crash into the Mercedes-Benz behind.

“My son and the Benz driver both got out safely and briefly spoke before heading to the hospital separately,” Mr Kamol said.

He added that the Ferrari, bought in 2022 and insured for 24 million baht (S$940,000), was registered under his wife’s name.

“Thankfully, no lives were lost. If my son is found responsible, we’re ready to take full responsibility,” he said.

Ferrari driver later admits to using phone while driving

Upon reviewing CCTV footage, police saw a box truck travelling in the front, followed by a black Mercedes-Benz. A white Ferrari, speeding behind them, crashed into the rear of the Benz.

The impact caused the Benz to spin out of control and crash into the truck. Both luxury cars then caught fire and were completely destroyed.

During questioning, the Ferrari driver admitted that he was using his phone while driving and didn’t notice the vehicle in front, which led to the crash, according to Thai news outlet Bright TV.

Police are continuing their investigations.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod.