S’porean Passes Away After Van Collides With Lorry In Johor, Another Man Seriously Injured

Singaporean Dead & Another Man Critically Injured After Van & Lorry Collision In Johor

A Singaporean man passed away following a collision between a van and a lorry yesterday (7 Mar) morning in Johor.

Another man suffered serious injuries, while the lorry driver was unhurt.

Reports state that the Nissan van had crashed into a 10-tonne lorry along a road in Mersing, a town in Johor.

Megat Omar Ismail, a 57-year-old Singaporean, was pronounced dead at the scene, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Victims of van & lorry collision in Johor were trapped inside vehicle

According to the Johor Fire & Rescue Department, they received an emergency call at 11.53am on Tuesday (7 Mar) alerting them to the collision.

Upon arrival, officers found two victims trapped inside a Nissan van.

Officers managed to extricate both victims with special rescue equipment. Unfortunately, Mr Megat passed away at the scene.

The Royal Malaysia Police has since received the deceased victim’s body for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the other victim, a 60-year-old Malaysian, suffered severe injuries.

Md Shash Mohd Said is now seeking treatment at the Mersing Hospital.

Driver of lorry in Johor collision was unhurt

The Johor Fire & Rescue Department also stated that the 46-year-old driver of the lorry was safe and sustained no injuries. They noted that the lorry is a 10-tonne Hino model.

All in all, 9 officers, a fire rescue truck and an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) van were dispatched to the site of the accident.

Operations concluded at approximately 12.55pm that same day.

MS News expresses our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.

Featured image adapted from Korporat JBPM on Facebook.