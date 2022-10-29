6 Workers Sent To Hospital After Chain Collision Involving Lorry At PIE, Police Investigating

7 People Conveyed To Hospital After Chain Collision Along PIE On 28 Oct

Six workers seated in the back of a lorry were sent to hospital on Friday (28 Oct) after a traffic accident along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

The impact of the chain collision that involved five vehicles reportedly threw two of them off the lorry.

Apart from the workers, a taxi driver was also conveyed to a nearby hospital. Police investigations are ongoing.

Chain collision on PIE involved 5 vehicles

According to Shin Min Daily News, the accident took place at about 8am on Friday (28 Oct) after the Changi South Ave 3 exit along the Westward PIE.

In a TikTok clip showing the aftermath of the accident, a grey lorry seemed to have rear-ended a blue ComfortDelGro taxi. The taxi’s bonnet appeared completely wrecked.

Up ahead stood a stationary black car and a lorry, which had stopped by the road shoulder.

A quick glimpse at the lorry showed that the canopies covering its back had fallen apart.

The accident reportedly involved five vehicles including two BMW cars, two lorries, and a taxi.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, a ComfortDelGro spokesperson said that the cabbie had decelerated to a stop after seeing the car in front slowing down.

However, the lorry behind failed to react in time and ended up rear-ending the cab.

7 people conveyed to hospital

In response to MS News’ queries, a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesperson confirmed the accident. They also revealed that paramedics conveyed seven people to the nearby Changi General Hospital.

Six of them, who were between 25 and 35 years old, were reportedly workers on one of the lorries.

Shin Min Daily News reports that the collision threw two workers off the lorry. The pair had to remain in the hospital for observations, while the other four were able to leave.

Meanwhile, the taxi driver suffered minor injuries to his hands and back.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.