4 Cars Involved In Chain Collision Along PIE, 8 People Brought To Hospital

Chain Collision Involving 4 Cars Along PIE Towards Tuas On 24 Aug

On Wednesday (24 Aug) at 2.10pm, a chain collision involving four cars occurred along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) towards Tuas.

Footage of the accident shows that it took place in the first lane of the PIE.

A ComfortDelGro taxi appeared to have crashed into a yellow and black car in front, while a BMW hit the cab from behind.

Also in the pile-up was a Honda hatchback, which sustained some pretty serious damage at the back.

In addition, the Honda had hit the metal barrier on the side of the road, deploying the airbag in its passenger seat.

4 cars in chain collision

Shin Min Daily News reader, 43-year-old contractor Mr Zhang, told the paper that two of his employees were involved in the accident.

At the time, they were en route home in the taxi when they suddenly felt the vehicle shake violently.

They soon realised that they had been in an accident, with the taxi sandwiched between two cars. In total, there were four vehicles in the pile-up.

Thankfully, they only suffered minor injuries and did not need to be conveyed to the hospital.

8 people, including 2 children, taken to hospital

Sadly, not everyone was as fortunate as them.

In response to Shin Min Daily News’ queries, police confirmed that there was an accident involving three cars and a taxi.

Eight people were conveyed to the hospital while conscious, including two children. They are:

54-year-old taxi driver

55-year-old driver and passengers aged 27 to 32

37-year-old driver and two male passengers aged six and nine

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) elaborated that they sent six people to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. The two children were taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Police are now investigating the accident.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook and Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.