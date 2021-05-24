SMRT Feedback By The Vigilanteh Apologises For Comment On Muslim S’poreans

Racial and religious harmony has been one of the centre points of our society, and it is not to be tampered with lightly.

A Facebook page seems to have learnt this lesson the hard way after posting about deploying Muslim Singaporeans to non-sensitive military positions.

This comes after a Singaporean lawyer accused the post of “promoting Islamophobia in Singapore”. She proceeded to file a police report against it.

On the same day, the Facebook page responded by taking down the post and apologising for any offence caused to the Muslim community.

We summarise the whole incident below.

Summary of controversial post by SMRT Feedback By The Vigilanteh

Last Friday (21 May), Facebook page SMRT Feedback By The Vigilanteh published a controversial post that immediately went off on social media.

It appears to side with the alleged rationale of disallowing Muslims in sensitive military positions — namely that they may choose Islam over Singapore.

Using the Israeli-Palestinean conflict as a hypothetical storyboard, the post questions whether Muslim Singaporeans’ support for Palestine would interfere with their job.

Source

Citing Singapore’s close partnership with Israel in various defence sectors, the post casts doubts on a Muslim’s ability to perform their duties without being guilt-laden.

Here, in a crude wordplay, it made reference to Osama Bin Laden, the Al-Qaeda terrorist.

As the original post has been removed, you can see screenshots of it here.

Lawyer lodges police report against Facebook post

Amongst many who took offence at the Facebook post was a Singaporean lawyer, who promptly took the matter to the police on Saturday (22 May).

Lodging a report against it, she thinks the post is “seditious” and casts doubts on Muslim Singaporeans’ loyalty towards the nation.

Source

She clarifies that “a Muslim person’s primary obligation in Islam is towards [their] family and country”. Therefore, it’s irrelevant who they stand against.

Adding that the reference to Bin Laden is “extremely offensive”, she accuses the post of promoting Islamophobia in Singapore.

Moreover, as she claims Muslims in Singapore to have had their loyalty questioned “many times”, posts like this only entrench the discrimination.

“This is our home, and is the only home we have ever known,” she writes in her Facebook post.

Facebook page apologises

On the same day (22 May), SMRT Feedback by The Vigilanteh put up an apology regarding its earlier post.

Instead of questioning Muslims’ loyalty towards Singapore, it allegedly intends to “affirm a Muslim’s commitment to [their] religion”.

Source

It also acknowledges Muslim Singaporeans’ resolve to defend their homeland and fellow compatriots.

However, it clarifies that it was trying to bring to attention a different dilemma.

Since Islam reportedly advocates believers to “stand up for the oppressed”, what happens if Singapore were to become “the oppressor”?

The apology concludes that the responsibility lies with all citizens to “change the system” should such a scenario arise.

Police report not withdrawn

But the lawyer won’t be withdrawing the police report, despite the Facebook page’s public apology.

Source

She is, however, “happy” that the Facebook page has put up an apology and clarification after deleting the post.

Despite this, she doesn’t think such behaviour can rid them of the responsibility of making the post in the first place.

Racial & religious harmony in Singapore hard-earned

Singapore has long prized itself for being a ‘salad bowl’ of different races and religions.

It’s also one of the essential underpinnings that makes Singapore unique and vibrant.

Therefore, as much as having such discourse is important in our society, one should base it on respect, not animosity.

