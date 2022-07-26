Cabin Crew Finds Snake Head In Their Plane Meal, Turkish Budget Airline Investigating

Turkish Airline Cabin Crew Finds Snake In Plane Meal

Unless you’ve watched the cult film Snakes on a Plane, seeing a snake on a plane isn’t a scenario anyone should expect or prepare for.

But that was the reality for a flight attendant on board a SunExpress flight as they found a snake head in their flight meal.

Snake Salad! Snake head found in the food given to the flight crew on a Sunexpress Ankara-Düsseldorf flight. https://t.co/YbNrVCpXiE pic.twitter.com/PMqfporE9a — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) July 23, 2022

Thankfully, it wasn’t alive, but it was a shock all the same.

In response, the airline said it was investigating the incident.

Snake head found in plane meal on SunExpress flight

The snake head, sans body, was found while a cabin crew was tucking into their flight meal.

The flight, which was heading towards Vienna from Antalya in southeast Turkey, is operated by SunExpress, a Turkish budget airline.

The Sun reported that the flight was headed from Ankara to Düsseldorf.

The cabin crew told Turkish media that they had also previously found other objects like snails and beetles in their flight meals.

SunExpress investigating

After the snake head was posted on social media, SunExpress issued a statement stating that it is investigating the incident.

“It is our top priority that the services we provide to our guests are of the highest quality and that both our guests and employees have a comfortable and safe flight experience,” it said.

The allegations and shares in the press regarding in-flight food service are absolutely unacceptable and a detailed investigation has been initiated on the subject.

It also noted that it had stopped the supply of the product.

The catering company, Sancak Inflight Services, also issued a statement denying it used any foreign object in its food preparation.

Hope horror find does not happen again

Nobody wants to find an unwanted object in their food, though accidents may happen.

To prevent such incidents, food handling and quality assurance must be of the highest priority. We hope that both the airline and caterer have taken steps to prevent a snaky situation like this again.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Gazete Duvar via YouTube.