This Snorlax EZ-Charm Is Available On Shopee From 11 Nov

EZ-Charms have charmed their way into the lives of Singapore residents who prefer tapping adorable keychains at MRT gantries over conventional EZ-Link cards.

From Tsum Tsum to Pusheen and LINE’s Choco, there’s sure to be one that captures your heart.

Next in line to steal your heart is our favourite chubby Pokémon, Snorlax.

You won’t have to catch em’ all but you’ll certainly want to catch Snorlax when the EZ-Charm launches at 12am Wednesday (11 Nov).

Snorlax EZ-Charm is perfect to carry around

The Snorlax EZ-charm features the gigantic Pokémon laying on his back as he waves at us with a smile.

It comes with a large keyring that allows you to conveniently bring Snorlax along any ride by hanging it on your bag.

If you prefer to have it on your phone or wallet, it also has a string attached, allowing for great versatility.

This edition of the charm is even leather bound to ensure durability. It will be able to withstand tough knocks throughout your daily commute.

And not to worry, this Snorlax won’t be heavy at all like the real one.

The flat, lightweight charm easily fits into the palm of your hand, so it’s easy to carry around.

Get Snorlax EZ-Charm on Shopee starting 11 Nov

The Snorlax Ez-Charm launches on Shopee on Wednesday (11 Nov) at 12am during the 11.11 sale.

It costs $26.90 and does not come with any prepaid value. But it can easily be topped up at any locations you would usually top-up your EZ-Link card at.

The EZ-Charm is valid for 3 years, starting from the date of your first top-up.

To make the deal even sweeter, shopping during the 11.11 sale will allow you to earn 30% cashback.

The perfect snooze buddy

This Snorlax EZ-Charm will certainly be the perfect snooze buddy on long bus and MRT rides.

But EZ-Charms are usually in high demand and sell out fast, so you might just want to hang around a bit later tonight.

