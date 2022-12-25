Mum In M’sia Cooks & Freezes Food Before Her Passing, Son Tearfully Eats Dishes

Son Tearfully Eats Food Cooked & Frozen By Mum Before Her Passing

When it comes to ranking our favourite food, many of us would probably put our mothers’ cooking at the top of our list.

Sadly, not everyone gets to enjoy their mum’s dishes for as long as they might hope.

That was the case for one man who lost his mother in November this year.

However, to his surprise, he found numerous pre-cooked dishes that his mum had left in the freezer before her passing.

His heart-wrenching story moved many netizens, who empathised by sharing similar experiences of their own.

Mum cooked many dishes like she knew she was passing soon

In a TikTok video, user @1million.story showed himself savouring a plate of rice accompanied by a gravy his mum had prepared.

@1million.story bukan tak redha tapi rindu, masih dalam fasa terkejut mama meninggal tiba2. Al-Fatihah untuk mama yang tercinta… ♬ Rela – Shanna Shannon

The onscreen text revealed that this was the last thing that she had cooked before she passed away.

Prior to the video, the OP claimed that he had discovered that she had cooked and frozen a lot more food, as though she knew that her time was near.

Visibly mourning the loss of his mother, he later added that the dish represents the final memories he has of her.

The OP went on to apologise for not asking for her forgiveness in time before she took her last breath.

In the accompanying caption, he also revealed that he is still in a state of shock as she died suddenly.

Son asks mum to wait for him in heaven

The man first announced his mother’s passing in a video uploaded earlier on 18 Dec.

According to the caption, she passed away in his lap while they were both in the kitchen on 16 Nov this year.

In the video, the man appears to be escorting his mother to her final resting place as he sits by her coffin.

He reflected on how things were while she was still alive, sharing that she had patiently put up with a lot of his whims and challenges.

Afterwards, he asked his mum to wait for him in heaven and hoped that he will be worthy of meeting her there.

Besides that, he also asked those watching the video to pray for his mother.

Netizens share stories of eating mums’ cooking for the last time

The OP’s heart-wrenching account prompted many netizens to share their own tearjerking stories of eating their mums’ cooking for the very last time.

One user shared that their late mother was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) during Hari Raya but had made ketupat earlier so her children could have it on the first day of the festivities.

Another user said that although their mum’s final dish had gone bad in the fridge, they kept it anyway as it made them happy to know it was still there.

For one commenter, it was the other way around as their mother asked them to cook fish soup for her on her last day before eating it all up.

One netizen even revealed that they once kept their mother’s banana chips for eight years.

The OP took the time to reply to multiple comments like these and extended his condolences to them as well.

Hope son can find the strength to deal with mum’s passing

Although the man’s mother is no longer on earth, her memory will live on through him and the rest of her family.

Losing a parent is never easy, but we hope he’ll be able to find the strength to get through this difficult time.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to him and his family.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @1million.story on TikTok.