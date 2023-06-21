Soup Spoon Tampines Mall Fails To Remove Infestation, Suspended By SFA For 2 Weeks

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

SFA Suspends Tampines Mall Soup Spoon’s Licence For Failing To Remove Infestation & Register Assistant

On Wednesday (21 June), the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced the two-week suspension of a Soup Spoon outlet at Tampines Mall.

This was due to their failure to keep the premises free of infestation and register an assistant.

In addition, the eatery had accumulated 12 demerit points within a 12-month period and will have to pay an S$800 fine.

SFA suspends licence of The Soup Spoon at Tampines Mall

SFA announced the suspension of the licence for a Soup Spoon outlet at Tampines Mall located at 4 Tampines Central 5, #B1-K2 via a press release on 21 June.

The period of suspension will be for two weeks from 21 June to 4 July, both dates inclusive.

The suspension was apparently a result of the store’s failure to keep their premises free of infestation. For this, the outlet accumulated six demerit points.

Another six demerit points came from an additional failure to register an assistant.

In light of these offences, the eatery will also have to pay an S$800 fine.

SFA reiterates firm action against offenders

SFA added that licensees with 12 or more demerit points within a 12-month period may incur a two or four-week suspension.

Alternatively, SFA may cancel their licences entirely.

All food handlers on these premises will also have to re-attend and pass the WSQ Food Safety Course Level 1 before resuming work.

The licensee must likewise ensure that all food hygiene officers re-attend and pass the WSQ Food Safety Course Level 3.

SFA re-iterated their serious view of these offences, reminding food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices. They must also engage registered food handlers.

“SFA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act,” they stated.

The agency also urges members of the public who come across establishments with poor food safety practices not to patronise them.

Instead, they can provide feedback via SFA’s online feedback form or call their contact centre at 68052871.

