Head coach Hong Myung-bo resigns after South Korea’s early exit from World Cup

Hong Myung-bo steps down as South Korea coach after World Cup group-stage elimination

South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo has resigned following the national team’s disappointing exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to ESPN, Mr Hong announced his resignation last Sunday (28 June) in Guadalajara, Mexico, less than 24 hours after South Korea’s elimination from the tournament was confirmed.

The Taegeuk Warriors finished third in Group A with one win and two losses. While they clung on to a slim chance of advancing as one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams, results elsewhere meant their World Cup campaign officially came to an end on 27 June.

Hong takes responsibility for World Cup exit

Reading from a prepared statement, Mr Hong apologised to South Korean football fans and accepted full responsibility for the team’s failure to progress.

Mr Hong said he had “decided to step down” as head coach, adding that accepting the role had “never been an easy decision”.

He explained that throughout his two years in charge, he constantly questioned whether every decision he made was in the best interests of Korean football.

While admitting not every decision had been correct, the South Korean coach said they were always made with the intention of helping the national team.

He added that the role of head coach carries immense responsibility, and that “no explanation is necessary when the results fall short”.

“We didn’t deliver the results that our fans expected, and the responsibility rests entirely with me as head coach,” he said, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Back-to-back defeats prove costly

South Korea began their World Cup campaign on a positive note with a 2-1 victory over Czechia.

However, consecutive defeats to co-hosts Mexico and South Africa left their hopes of reaching the knockout stages hanging by a thread.

Unlike the 2022 World Cup, where South Korea famously defeated Portugal to reach the Round of 16 before losing 4-1 to Brazil, they were unable to produce another late escape this time around.

Mr Hong’s resignation marks the second time he has stepped down after leading South Korea at a World Cup. He also resigned following the team’s disappointing group-stage exit at the 2014 tournament.

South Korean president criticises coach

Following the elimination, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung took to his X account to criticise the national team’s structure.

Mr Lee mentioned being “bewildered” by the team’s “unexpected results” at the World Cup.

He called for a complete review of the national team’s performance and mentioned that the government should reform the country’s sports administration.

The South Korean Football Association has yet to announce who will replace Mr Hong as head coach.

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Featured image adapted from FIFA.