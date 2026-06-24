Iran’s football team leaves handwritten note calling for peace after World Cup match in LA

Iran’s national football team salvages draw with Belgium in World Cup match, leaves post-game note asking for peace

Having secured an impressive goalless draw against European giants Belgium in a World Cup group stage match, Iran left a powerful handwritten note in the Sofi Stadium dressing room last Sunday (21 June).

Not only did the note thank Los Angeles for its hospitality, but it also called for peace and friendship among all nations.

Team thanks the supporters and calls for peace

Released by the Football Federation of Iran (FFIRI), the note paid tribute to Iranian supporters who supported the team throughout their two matches in Los Angeles.

“From the ancient Persia of thousands of years ago to the civilised Iran of today, the spirit of Iran remains alive and steadfast,” it read.

“Thank you to every Iranian who gave their heart, voice and soul for Iran throughout these 180 minutes. May peace, respect, and friendship prevail among all nations.”

Iran will take on Egypt in Seattle for final group stage match

The team played both of their first two group-stage matches in Los Angeles, opening with a 2-2 draw against New Zealand before the goalless tie with Belgium.

They are set to face Egypt in Seattle on 27 June in a bid to qualify for the knockout stages.

Head coach describes Iran as ‘the most oppressed team in the World Cup’

Earlier, Iran’s football federation stated it was preparing to lodge a formal complaint with FIFA after the team had been permitted to travel to the United States (US) 24 hours — rather than the requested 48 hours — before the match against Belgium.

They also had to fly back to their base camp in Tijuana, Mexico, a few hours after the game.

Iran’s World Cup participation faced uncertainty due to Middle East tensions, visa complications, and restricted travel between their base camp in Tijuana, Mexico and the US.

Despite all of Iran’s three Group Stage matches taking place in US cities, restrictions surrounding their stay in the country have resulted in them being based in Mexico instead.

Head coach Amir Ghalenoei highlighted these challenges, saying the team faced limited preparation time and difficult entry procedures, calling Iran “the most oppressed team in the whole World Cup.”

Also read: Trump announces US-Iran deal & attends UFC White House event on 80th birthday



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @iran_football_federation on Instagram and @KZiabari on X.