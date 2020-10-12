Starbucks Partners SGAG To Gift Members Limited Edition Birthday Boxes

Apart from aromatic coffee and delicious New York cheesecakes, people rush to Starbucks for their stylish merch too.

We’ve fawned over frolicking bunnies in their Mid-Autumn collection, and more recently, matching cat mugs for Halloween.

This time, they’re bringing a one-of-a-kind collection to caffeine lovers thanks to their partnership with local meme page SGAG.

From now till 25 Oct, look out for exclusive Starbucks x SGAG birthday box in stores. It comes with a bundle of limited edition items that are chic and practical for daily use.

Let’s take a look at what they have packaged for fans.

Starbucks & SGAG birthday box

Starbucks Singapore is celebrating the 10th anniversary of their membership programme Starbucks Rewards.

If you live and breathe Starbucks merch, and laugh at memes from SGAG on the regular, now’s the time to show how much you really love them.

A special Starbucks x SGAG birthday box awaits you. In it, there’s an array of limited edition merch that include:

Starbucks x SGAG tote bag

Starbucks x SGAG notebook

Plush keychain featuring SGAG’s KTHXBYE catchphrase on a Starbucks cup

SGAG’s Off Track! card game

We’d love a KTHXBYE sleeve for our coffee cups in real life. On Monday mornings, they’d be great to tell people to come back later when you haven’t gotten your caffeine fix yet.

500 birthday boxes up for grabs every week

Available from now till 25 Oct, there are 500 birthday boxes up for grabs every week. Here’s a closer look at Starbucks x SGAG merch inside.

Coffee cup prints on the notebook perfectly encapsulate just about every caffeine addict’s thoughts — there’s no such thing as too much coffee.

SGAG’s very own Off Track! card game, released late last year, comes in the box.

You can check out SGAG team members playing the game, as each player strives to be a savvy trainmaster or a professional saboteur.

Here’s what you need to do to cop a birthday box for yourself:

Spend $200 in a week

Be among the first 500 Starbucks Rewards members to redeem.

Starbucks x SGAG Off Track! online game

If you’re feeling a little blue over the $200 spending criteria, fret not, for there are alternatives. Firstly, are you familiar with SGAG’s Off Track! strategy card game?

You get to be trainmaster and build MRT tracks to reach your destination like CBD – if you’re playing the Office Lady character – and Ruffles Institution, if you’re the School Boy.

In that same vein, there’s an online version of the game, which lets you build your pathway towards taking home a Starbucks x SGAG birthday box.

Source

Through this game, you can accumulate 1 game token after spending $10. The more you accumulate, the better your chances are at emerging victorious on the leaderboard.

100 Starbucks Rewards members of the highest points get to snag surprise merchandise weekly till 1 Nov.

Fill your days with coffee, cakes & limited edition merch

Now that more workers are returning to offices, having a hot cuppa coffee and a delicious breakfast wrap might just be the fuel you need to survive.

Since sustenance is important, consider getting them at Starbucks with friends and colleagues to up your chances of bringing home the birthday box?

We think the tote bag with the plush keychain looks practical yet versatile, it’s easy to carry them around when going for last minute coffee runs in comfy house clothes.

What do you think of the birthday box? Are you planning to get one for yourself? Let us know in the comments below.

Featured image by MS News.