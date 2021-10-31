Yishun Thai Restaurant Owner Urges Man To Return Stolen Phone By 1 Nov

Taking for granted how safe Singapore is, many of us have the habit of leaving our belongings unattended.

However, crimes do happen and on Friday (29 Oct), a man was caught on CCTV stealing a phone at Sawangwam Thai Cuisine at Yishun Street 21.

The owner later took to Facebook to share about the incident.

Source

He urged the thief to return the phone, saying he will forgive him if it is returned by 1 Nov.

Man steals phone from Yishun Thai restaurant on 29 Oct

On Friday (29 Oct) at around 8.05pm, the man was caught on CCTV footage stealing a phone from the counter of Sawangan Thai Cusine at Block 233 Yishun Street 21.

Source

In the video, the man can be seen reaching over the counter and fiddling with a phone that was plugged in.

Source

At the same time, he was keeping a lookout over the counter.

After a short while, he managed to unplug the phone and swiftly took it before walking away.

Source

Unbeknownst to the man, all of this was captured on CCTV.

Owner urges man to return stolen phone by 1 Nov

On Saturday (30 Oct), the owner took to Facebook group Complaint Singapore to share about the incident.

He said that he will be giving the culprit 3 days to confess and return the Oppo phone before lodging a police report.

Elaborating in a comment, he said it doesn’t matter to him whether the theft was premeditated — so long as the culprit is willing to change, he will give him a chance to.

Source

As such, he asked that the culprit return the phone by 3pm on Monday (1 Nov) or else he’ll go to the police.

The owner also wished to help spread awareness to residents and store owners in the neighbourhood.

He urged them to beware of theft and reminded them to safeguard their own belongings.

Hope man admits his wrongdoing and returns phone

While normally you’d report any case of theft immediately, it seems the owner is willing to give the thief a chance to repent.

After all, we are unsure of the thief’s circumstances that led to him resorting to stealing the phone.

However, stealing is a crime punishable by law.

Hopefully, he will come to his senses and come forward to admit his wrongdoing, or face police charges.

Featured image adapted from Sanford Lim on Facebook.