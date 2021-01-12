Man Chokes On Steel Mesh While Eating Pork Rice From Serangoon Kopitiam

After a long day, many of us will dig into our piping hot food the moment we get our hands on it, without thinking twice.

But for one man, an ordinary dinner took an unexpected turn when he allegedly choked on a steel mesh.

He took to Facebook to recount the incident on Tuesday (12 Jan).

The man claims that he has since lodged a complaint to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and National Environment Agency (NEA) about the incident.

Man finds steel mesh in food from Serangoon kopitiam

In his Facebook post, the man shared that he was digging into his dinner when he felt “a sharp pain” in his throat.

When he finally managed to extract the obstruction, he discovered a 5.5cm steel mesh.

Hoping to raise the issue to the store amicably, he decided to inform the supervisor about his find.

Store supervisor allegedly cavalier about incident

Supposedly with the intention of reminding the store supervisor to be careful, the man approached her to inform about the steel mesh he found in his pork rice bowl.

However, according to his post, instead of apologising, the supervisor replied that this was “bound to happen”.

She also allegedly remarked that this was not the first time such an incident had occurred.

Since he hadn’t demanded for compensation, the man was quite taken aback by the supervisor’s response.

Complaint allegedly filed to SFA & NEA

Concluding his post, the man urged netizens to be cautious when buying food from the kopitiam.

He has also allegedly filed a complaint to SFA and NEA.

MS News has reached out to SFA for more information on the incident.

Hope store will be more careful

Choking hazards in food shouldn’t be taken lightly, as they may lead to serious consequences for the consumer.

We hope such incidents won’t occur again, so people’s safety won’t be in jeopardy.

