2 strangers at Taylor Swift S’pore concert stand out among crowd & vibe to song together

Two strangers vibe to song together at Taylor Swift Singapore concert

Taylor Swift concerts have been known to bring fans together — and this was exactly the case when two strangers vibed to ‘the last great american dynasty’ during Swift’s opening night in Singapore.

Notably, they stood out amongst a seated crowd.

TikTok user @cadeylau captured their wholesome interaction in a video that has since gone viral, with over 800 shares.

Thanks to the power of social media, the two Swifties were reconnected and now follow each other on social media.

Strangers sing to their hearts’ content to Taylor Swift song

In the video, the two fans stood out amongst a fully seated crowd within their section.

Speaking to MS News, both fans shared that they were in Section 131 on 2 March, the first night of Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ in Singapore.

Although they were several seats apart, the two Swifties had a marvellous time vibing to ‘the last great american dynasty’ together.

At various points of the song’s catchy bridge, they pointed and gesticulated to each other.

20-year-old Australian Jayden Schipplock was one of the Swifties in the video.

“A lot of people were sitting during the Folklore era, however, it’s one of my favourites so I made sure to have the best time,” said Jayden to MS News.

He then shared that he had spotted Sheila, a 21-year-old Singaporean, by chance. They were the only two standing in their section.

From Sheila’s perspective, Jayden was “dancing and screaming to his heart’s content”.

“I think we both caught each other’s eyes at the same time as we were the only ones standing in our row during Folklore,” said Sheila.

“I pointed at him and felt this “I know, you know” moment, and a friendship was formed then.”

TikTok video helps to reunite the two

After the concert on 2 March, the pair took a picture together. However, they did not exchange social media accounts at that time.

But with the power of social media, the TikTok video quickly became viral.

Jayden told MS News that his friends in Australia had sent him the TikTok and questioned if it was him in the video. Upon noticing Sheila’s comment under the video, Jayden did likewise.

Thereafter, Sheila sent Jayden an Instagram request and the rest was history.

Swifties make core memories at ‘The Eras Tour’

Jayden shared that he had never experienced an interaction like this before, especially with a stranger.

“It was genuinely one of my favourite memories and I believe I will cherish that memory for a long long time,” he said.

Sheila also expressed her appreciation for the TikTok user for capturing this wholesome memory.

Notably, both Jayden and Sheila obtained last-minute tickets for the show on 2 March.

Jayden managed to score a ticket about an hour before the concert. Meanwhile, Sheila had initially planned to sit outside the stadium with her friends.

However, she persuaded them to get tickets as she did not want to miss out on the opening night.

With such similar experiences and eventually being able to reunite, there’s no doubt that the two fans have shared core memories at ‘The Eras Tour’.

Featured image adapted from @cadeylau on TikTok and courtesy of Jayden Schipplock.