Man proposes to girlfriend during Taylor Swift S’pore concert, she pulls out ring for him too

Taylor Swift’s concerts are now in full swing in Singapore, with the first three nights seeing hordes of Swifties turning up to the National Stadium to catch the Pop star in the flesh.

Quite a few attendees have also used the opportunity to propose to their partners, especially when Swift performs meaningful songs.

One particular proposal took an unexpected turn when a woman decided to surprise her partner too.

As the pair tried to control their emotions, fellow Swifties around them cheered them on.

Aloya aka @aloya.hamid on TikTok posted a video of the couple’s surprise proposal during a Taylor Swift concert on Monday (4 Mar). According to hashtags in the post, the incident happened on Night 3 of ‘The Eras Tour’ in Singapore, which was that same day.

In the caption within the video, she stated that she was sitting in front of the couple when the man asked her to film the proposal.

During Swift’s live rendition of ‘Champagne Problems’, the man went down on one knee and opened his ring box, which glowed with a built-in light.

His partner looked visibly shocked and became emotional as he started the proposal.

Then, she rummaged in her purse for an item before similarly going down on her knees as well, pulling out a dog-shaped ring box.

Both of them burst into laughter, even as the man’s girlfriend continued to sob from the emotion of the proposal.

The scene visibly moved the audience members seated around them.

Some smiled as they looked at the couple, while others started recording the proposal with their devices.

Eventually, the man placed his ring on his girlfriend’s finger, kissing her hand before pulling her in for a warm embrace.

TikTok users react to double proposal

The video has since gone viral on TikTok with more than 2.5 million views at the time of writing.

Many users exclaimed how sweet the proposal was, especially since the woman proposed too.

Some brought attention to the unique, dog-shaped ring box she whipped out.

Others noted the unique choice of proposing while Swift sang ‘Champagne Problems.’

While not a particularly positive song, some pointed out that it made the proposal all the more special.

When asked about the two rings involved in the proposal, Aloya shared that the man had approached her first to film the sight and was surprised by his partner taking her ring out.

“From their reaction it seems they were both planning to do it,” she surmised.

Woman who recorded proposal was ecstatic to help

Speaking to MS News, Aloya said they were seated at Section 414 in Row E. The man approached her to film the proposal when his girlfriend left for a short while.

He also told her that he would give her his phone at the beginning of the song.

“I was so happy and excited he asked me to do it,” she enthused. “I was ecstatic because they were so cute.”

Aloya shared that the couple gave her friendship bracelets and she gave them one that said ‘Invisible String’, which is another of Swift’s songs.

True to her comment beneath her post, Aloya had been unaware that the girl was planning to propose as well.

“Honestly I was so happy for the couple,” she said. “They are sweet and so kind to each other and people around them.”

MS News has reached out to the man who proposed for comments.

