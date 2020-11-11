S’porean Shares Pictures Of Sungei Buloh As Dreamy Countryside On Facebook

Those who have visited the Kranji countryside may be familiar with Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve — home to one of the world’s “rarest mangroves“.

On Wednesday (11 Nov), a Facebook user who visited the park shared gorgeous images depicting the reserve as a dreamy nature haven tucked away in the northwest of Singapore.

Sungei Buloh in the morning

During her visit to Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, the netizen managed to snap pictures of the Johor Straits with a dash of lingering sunrise.

The calm and reflective waters give us a sense of serenity. We can’t help but notice that there aren’t anyone on the boardwalk — perhaps the park doesn’t see many visitors this early in the morning.

A walk along the trail allows the nature reserve to show off its beautiful mangroves, which also serves as a rest stop for migratory birds.

The air of peace seems to continue as one journeys down the walking trail.

The netizen also managed to snap a wider image of the reserve with buildings from Johor peeking above the horizon.

It shows how nature can thrive even amid the rapidly urbanising world we live in.

We are thankful that the reserve seems to be unblemished by litter. Perhaps visitors made the conscious effort to keep the park clean and we certainly hope this trend continues.

Sungei Buloh is a haven for nature

According to NParks, the 202-hectare Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve is Singapore’s first ASEAN Heritage Park.

Besides being home to otters, mudskippers, and kingfishers, it also serves as a rest point for migratory birds from September to March.

Birds like the Mongolian Plover come from as far as the Himalayas as they head to sunny Singapore to escape the winter chill.

Fortunately, Sungei Buloh got international recognition by Wetlands International and was given nature reserve status. This means that the mangrove forest and its vulnerable inhabitants will be given protection.

Getting closer to nature

Seeing pictures of untouched nature in the bustling urban city that is Singapore never fails to make our day.

Perhaps this is an incentive for us to put our walking shoes and go out for some fresh air in our little countryside.

