Sunshine Bakeries Has Pocket-Sized Curry Potato Sandwiches, Busy Bees Have No Excuse To Skip Meals

Sunshine Bakeries Introduces New Poketto Sandwich In Curry Potato Flavour

We’ve all had days where meetings, errands, and chores seem to pile on at the same time, leaving us with little time to grab a bite.

However, a lack of food means you’ll eventually be running on fumes. And not having enough energy could hamper your productivity and even your health.

This is where on-the-go meals can save the day. As part of its Poketto Sandwich line, Sunshine Bakeries has come out with a new Curry Potato flavour.

Aside from being the first savoury sandwich in the series, the Curry Potato Poketto Sandwich is also the first to fuse a main dish with a pocket-sized sandwich.

In short, it is a meal you can easily eat when you’re out and about.

Poketto Sandwich has aromatic curry spices & potato cubes in every bite

Singaporeans are no strangers to the vibrant, layered flavours of a good curry potato dish.

Savoury, spicy, and hearty, it’s one of those meals that always hits the spot, especially during the rainy season.

With Sunshine Bakeries’ Curry Potato Poketto Sandwich, you can enjoy this rich delight whenever and wherever you are.

Just like the original dish, the curry is infused with spices for an authentic flavour, and every mouthful is a satisfying one as you’ll taste a generous amount of real potato chunks with each bite.

Who said something so small can’t pack such a seriously savoury punch?

Furthermore, it’s just spicy enough to strike the right balance between flavour and suitability for people of all ages.

Parents would know that young children can be incredibly picky with their food, but the Poketto Sandwich’s simple but eye-catching packaging and mild, kid-friendly spiciness should be right up their alley.

Get a main dish without the prepping or cooking

Ideally, we should have home-cooked meals most of the time as they are usually more nutritious and cost-efficient than dining out.

Realistically, however, most of us either meal prep on the weekends or have just enough time for one or two home-cooked meals per week.

The Curry Potato Poketto Sandwich aims to make a main dish more accessible by integrating it into a convenient pocket-sized sandwich.

Since the curry potatoes are already in a portable ‘package’, you can bid farewell to the time-consuming process normally needed to make such a dish.

That way, you have a meal that can be taken anywhere and anytime, whether you’re a busy working adult, a parent packing lunches for your kids, or a university student rushing from one class to the next.

Additionally, the mess-free quality of the sandwich makes it a convenient option for family picnics and road trips.

There’s a lower chance of curry potatoes getting all over your car seats, and fewer containers are needed since each sandwich is sealed individually.

Mess-free equals hassle-free, and that is exactly what we all need when we are on the move.

Fuss-free eating experience thanks to crustless design

What makes the Poketto Sandwiches unique and so easy to eat is the fact that they are crustless.

Sunshine Bakeries does this by using a special Japanese technology — and everyone knows the Japanese are at the top of their game when it comes to packaging.

This allows the fillings to be sealed fully within the pocket sandwich so that they remain intact. It also prevents any spillage.

No more worrying about taking small bites out of the sandwich in fear of spilling the contents all over your work clothes — you can sink your teeth in wholeheartedly.

Curry Potato Poketto Sandwich is a pocket-sized meal with many possibilities

A single ingredient contains a myriad of culinary possibilities.

If you think of the Curry Potato Poketto Sandwich as an ingredient, you’ll begin to see all the ways it can be enjoyed once unwrapped.

For starters, you can toast or air-fry it to elevate the flavours for an extra crunch, making it an even more appetising meal.

We recommend toasting it for three minutes at 180°C or air-frying it for three minutes at 180°C on each side to create a yummy golden-brown snack.

And you won’t even need to add anything else as there’s already a warm curry potato filling inside waiting to be enjoyed.

Foodies and culinary adventurers who love exploring new ways to cook can even incorporate it into an endless variety of recipes.

For instance, you can easily turn it into bruschetta – with a slightly spicy Singaporean twist – by topping the sandwich with diced tomatoes, onions, fresh herbs, and a balsamic glaze.

If your guest list calls for a salad, you can also cut the pocket sandwiches into bite-sized cubes, toast them until they’re crispy, and sprinkle them as croutons. It’s an easy way to inject flavour into those crunchy greens.

As you can now tell, the possibilities are as vast as your imagination, so let it run wild and see where it takes you.

The new Curry Potato Poketto Sandwich is now available at all supermarkets, convenience stores, and petrol marts for S$1.50.

For more information, visit Sunshine Bakeries’ website and follow them on Facebook and Instagram for all the latest updates.

Make health a priority even during busy times

Many of us probably know how it feels to be so caught up in our work or studies that we feel like we have barely enough time to eat.

Thankfully, these days it’s easy to seek out meal options that are packed with as much nutrition as possible yet small and handy enough to be eaten in minutes.

Hopefully, with a little bit of research, you can find something that fuels and fills you up while allowing you to stay on top of your packed schedule.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Sunshine Bakeries.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Shawn Low.