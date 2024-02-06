Takagi Ramen Will Give Away 20,000 Bowls Of Ramen As Part Of CNY Fundraising Efforts

Takagi Ramen Raising Funds For Underprivileged Seniors By Giving Away Free Ramen For CNY

Throughout February, Takagi Ramen will give away 20,000 bowls of free ramen as part of its Chinese New Year (CNY) fundraising efforts.

The local F&B chain launched the initiative in support of the Home Nursing Foundation (HNF) in Singapore.

For every donation of S$5 or more, patrons can relish a mouth-watering bowl of Menma Shoyu Ramen worth S$6.90.

The initiative is available for dine-in only from 2pm to 6pm daily at Takagi Ramen’s Dhoby Ghaut and Marine Parade Central outlets.

Follow these steps to redeem your free ramen

To redeem the bowl of ramen, customers should follow these steps.

Firstly, they are to insert a donation of S$5 — or more, should they wish to — into the HNF donation box located at the cashier counter at Takagi Ramen’s Dhoby Ghaut and Marine Parade outlets.

The minimum donation amount to get free ramen is usually S$50, but it has been lowered to S$5 just for the month of February.

After donating, they can inform the staff member on duty and quote the code “HNFRamen“.

The staff will then input the order into the system, which will generate a receipt with a unique tracking number.

Finally, customers can wait for their assigned number to be called and collect their ramen when it is ready.

Each bowl of Menma Shoyu Ramen is made with dashi-infused shoyu broth that has been simmered for more than 12 hours.

Sets fundraising goal of S$100,000 for patients in need

Takagi Ramen has dedicated its cause to HNF Singapore, a non-profit organisation which provides specialised care to patients in the comfort of their own homes.

In a commitment to contribute to this meaningful cause, the company has set a fundraising goal of S$100,000.

The donations will be directed towards supporting needy beneficiaries, predominantly frail and disabled senior citizens living independently.

As part of its heartfelt appeal, Takagi Ramen encouraged patrons to reflect on the challenges faced by the underprivileged elderly during the festive season.

To amplify the impact, 100% of the funds raised will go towards supporting the beneficiaries.

Apart from the hearty bowl of ramen, customers may also purchase Matcha and Sakura mochi gift boxes.

Similarly, all proceeds from the sale will go to HNF Singapore.

For more details regarding the mochi gift boxes, visit Takagi Ramen’s website.

If you are keen to support the initiative, here’s how you can get to the establishment’s Dhoby Ghaut and Marine Parade outlets:

Takagi Ramen @ Dhoby Ghaut Exchange

Address: 11 Orchard Road, #B1-11, Singapore 238826

Opening hours: 11am – 11pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Dhoby Ghaut

Takagi Ramen @ Marine Parade Central

Address: Block 86 Marine Parade Central, #01-670, Singapore 440086

Opening hours: Open 24 hours daily

Nearest MRT station: Dakota

Featured image adapted from @cheechin.chew on Instagram and courtesy of Takagi Ramen.


