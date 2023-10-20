Sheng Siong CEO Gives S$200,000 To Gaza Humanitarian Relief Fundraiser, Says It’s Important To Help

Sheng Siong CEO Makes S$200,000 Donation To RLA Foundation’s Gaza Fundraiser

Lim Hock Chee, the CEO of Sheng Siong Group, isn’t just successful and wealthy — he’s also incredibly generous and down to earth.

Two years ago, he won praise when he donated S$200,000 to a humanitarian aid fund for Gaza.

Recently, he made yet another generous contribution to help the people of the embattled strip amidst the ongoing crisis.

He shared that he has always believed in helping whoever he can, whether it’s communities in Singapore or overseas.

Sheng Siong CEO donates S$200,000 to help Gaza civilians

On Thursday (19 Oct), RLA Foundation (RLAF) Singapore took to Facebook to share that Mr Lim had once again donated S$200,000 to help innocent Gaza civilians.

The supermarket chain boss gave the generous sum to the charity’s ‘Humanitarian Relief for Gaza 2023’ fundraiser.

According to the RLAF website, the fundraiser aims to provide health, relief, and shelter to those affected by the current situation in the Palestinian territory.

It is a collaboration between RLAF and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Mr Lim shared in a statement, “During this period, I feel that it is important to help the people, especially the innocent civilians who are affected.”

I have always believed in helping whoever I am able to, and should I have the means, I will also try to contribute to other communities beyond Singapore.

He added that he hopes the donation “will truly make a difference”.

Public can make a donation too

In a statement on Wednesday (18 Oct), UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini wrote that “an unprecedented catastrophe is unfolding” in Gaza.

“People are forced to drink water that is not suitable for consumption, as clean potable water is simply not available,” he said. “Stocks of food, hygiene material and medicine are rapidly dwindling.”

We are on the brink of a major health and sanitation crisis.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) has also called for Singaporeans to donate to “legitimate humanitarian efforts”.

This includes RLAF’s fundraiser, which will run on multiple platforms until 31 Oct.

If you wish to make a contribution to the fundraiser, you may do so in four ways:

PayNow

Via Giving.sg

Interbank transfer

Cheque payment

For more information, visit the RLAF website.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from RLA Foundation Singapore on Facebook.

