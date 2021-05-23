Sheng Siong CEO Lim Hock Chee Donates $200,000 To RLAF Gaza Humanitarian Aid

For 11 days, heartrending news of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict made headlines, underscoring scenes of bedlam and violence, especially in the Gaza strip.

Even though both countries are now on their second day of a ceasefire, thousands of Palestinians are displaced, and their supply of clean water has been cut off after their water network was damaged from the bombing.

With many homes destroyed and hospitals strapped for resources, RLA Foundation Singapore (RLAF) is now raising funds to aid Palestinians.

On Saturday (22 May), the Humanitarian Aid for Gaza campaign kicked off by thanking Sheng Siong Group CEO Mr Lim Hock Chee for his contributions.

Source

Many netizens praised Mr Lim for his generosity at this time.

Sheng Siong CEO donates to RLAF Gaza funds

On Saturday (22 May), RLAF thanked Sheng Siong Group CEO Mr Lim for donating $200,000 towards their Gaza humanitarian aid campaign.

Source

They noted that the contribution would provide health, relief, and social services for communities affected by the recent developments in Gaza.

Separately, RLAF CEO Muhammad Faizal also praised Mr Lim for being a “humble person”. The latter said he should play a part in helping the less fortunate both locally and abroad.

Source

Those who are interested in contributing to the campaign may do so here from 22-30 May.

Netizens thank Mr Lim for his contributions

Netizens thanked Mr Lim for his generosity towards those in need.

Source

Another netizen was so touched that they said they would only be shopping for groceries at Sheng Siong outlets.

Source

This netizen opined that Mr Lim’s charitable act shows one doesn’t have to be “Muslim to stand up for Palestine”, as this isn’t about religion—it’s about humanity.

Source

Donate to the Humanitarian Aid for Gaza campaign

RLAF will be raising funds to aid Gaza civilians until 30 May.

Source

If you’d like to contribute to the cause, you can do so through the following avenues:

PayNow to UEN 200910530ZCHQ and indicate ‘Gaza’ under ‘Reference’.

Giving.sg

Bank transfer to OCBC Current Account 601313315001

Issue a cheque payable to RLAF. Write the donor’s name, contact number, and indicate ‘Gaza’ at the back.

All donations will be channelled through United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which actively works on the ground to provide aid to affected victims.

You can find more information on the RLAF website here.

Suffering is universal, but also is kindness

Kudos to Mr Lim for paying it forward and putting his money to a good cause, helping those in need.

While the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is deeply rooted in political, religious, and historical issues, suffering is a universal experience.

If you can afford to, do consider donating to help out the victims in any way you can.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.