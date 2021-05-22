RLA Foundation Singapore Collecting Funds For Health & Social Relief In Gaza

If you’re active on social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram, you may have seen countless posts about the escalating situation in Gaza, Palestine.

While many have been resharing them to raise awareness, there’s now another way to actively contribute. From today (22 May) till 30 May, RLA Foundation Singapore (RLAF) is raising funds to provide different forms of relief to the civilians there.

Source

And there are several avenues through which you can channel the money, so read on to find out more.

Local NGO raises funds for humanitarian aid in Gaza

On Friday (21 May), the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) shared about the fundraising efforts via a Facebook post.

In collaboration with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), non-governmental organisation (NGO) RLAF is raising money to fund relief efforts in Gaza.

Source

Specifically, the funds will go towards health, relief, and social services for the victims of the attacks in Palestine.

As entire homes are reduced to rubble, and families are forcibly chased out, over 56,000 Palestinians have nowhere to live.

Considering the extent of the destruction, injuries, and loss of lives, RLAF emphasises the urgency of the appeal.

Donate via PayNow, Giving.sg, bank transfer, or cheque

Keen donors can contribute via various means both online and offline:

PayNow to UEN 200910530ZCHQ. Indicate “Gaza” under “Reference”.

Giving.sg

Bank transfer to OCBC Current Account 601313315001

Issue a cheque payable to RLAF. Write the donor’s name, contact number, and indicate “Gaza” at the back.

For online payments, you can also visit RLAF’s website to scan the QR codes. Cheques meanwhile can be mailed to either of the following addresses:

RLAF – Masjid Yusof Ishak, 10 Woodlands Drive 17, Singapore 737740

MUIS – 273 Braddell Road, Singapore 579702

More info regarding the initiative is on RLAF’s website. Alternatively, you can follow them on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with the latest updates.

Not the first time they’ve offered relief to Palestine

For the unacquainted, this isn’t RLAF’s first fundraising effort for Palestine.

Back in the 2012 and 2014, crises, they had raised $1.55 million which helped provide clean water and basic shelter for victims there.

Source

The money also went towards medical aid and rebuilding key infrastructures like schools as well as labs for teachers and students.

Donors can thus rest assured that the money will make a positive difference.

Help contribute to a humanitarian cause

Having seen how Singaporeans can rally together in kindness and compassion, we trust that many will rise and do their part to contribute to the funds for Gaza.

The politics of the matter aside, the human cost of this ongoing conflict is too severe for us to ignore. Doing what we can to help is thus the least we can do.

Hopefully, the funds will reach the intended recipients, and provide some form of relief.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook (from past relief efforts).