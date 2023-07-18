Takagi Ramen Invites Tan Chuan-Jin & Cheng Li Hui To ‘Meet & End Things’ With Ramen Voucher

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Takagi Ramen Gives Voucher To Tan Chuan-Jin & Cheng Li Hui

On Monday (17 July), Singaporeans were rocked by news of an “inappropriate relationship” between Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and Tampines GRC MP Cheng Li Hui.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong made public the circumstances surrounding the two MPs’ sudden resignation at a press conference at the Istana on Monday (17 July).

Following that, ramen chain Takagi Ramen seems to have issued a voucher for two free bowls of ramen specifically for the ex-MPs.

The gesture was meant to let them have a space to meet and end things once and for all.

Takagi Ramen offers voucher for free ramen at Marine Parade outlet to Tan Chuan-Jin & Cheng Li Hui

At 9.15pm, on Monday (17 July), Takagi Ramen took to their Facebook page to give their two cents on the situation.

The post seems to be a voucher for two free ramen at their Marine Parade outlet, specifically issued to Mr Tan Chuan-Jin and Ms Cheng Li Hui.

The location of this “offer” appears to be a direct jab at Mr Tan, who was also an MP for the Marine Parade GRC prior to his resignation.

Per the image, the e-voucher is valid for about two years, from now until 23 Nov 2025.

It is unclear whether this specific date holds any significance to the two former politicians.

Wants the pair to talk things out

In the captions, Takagi Ramen wrote, “We understand that your boss @leehsienloong already advised you guys twice to stop, but you guys didn’t.”

They said that the voucher is for both Mr Tan and Ms Cheng to “talk things out” over a hearty bowl of ramen.

The ramen chain also added that they hope they can be the place for them to end things once and for all. They also want the pair to “start spending time with their loved ones who felt hurt by this.”

Takagi Ramen concluded their post by saying, “Let’s make East Coast and Tampines great again!”

