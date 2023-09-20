15-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Threatens Victim With Knife In Tampines, Arrested For Armed Robbery

Teen Under Arrest For Alleged Involvement In Armed Robbery At Tampines Store

On 18 Sep, a 15-year-old boy allegedly robbed a victim at a convenience store in Tampines with a knife.

He demanded cash amounting to S$827 and cigarettes worth S$181.20.

With the help of ground enquiries and CCTV footage, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) was able to establish his identity and place him under arrest.

15-year-old teen arrested for alleged armed robbery

In a press release dated 19 Sep, SPF said they received an alert about the robbery at 5.36am on 18 Sep, which occurred at a convenience store along Tampines Central 8.

According to preliminary investigations, the teenager had allegedly robbed the victim at knifepoint. He demanded for them to hand over cash amounting to S$827 and cigarettes worth S$181.20.

Through ground enquiries, images from police cameras and CCTV footage, officers from the Bedok Police Division eventually established the teenager’s identity.

They were subsequently able to arrest him within 10 hours of the report.

In addition, police were able to recover the stolen cigarettes and cash amounting to S$30.

Photos SPF provided showed at least 12 packets of cigarettes in the teen’s possession.

Teen to appear in court on 20 Sep

SPF states that the teenager will be charged in court on 20 Sep with armed robbery.

This charge carries an imprisonment term of between three to 14 years alongside at least 12 strokes of the cane.

In revealing the details of the case, SPF reiterated its zero-tolerance stance towards violent crimes such as armed robbery.

“The police will spare no effort to arrest those who commit violent crimes,” they stated.

They also advised members of the public to remain calm when confronted with a robbery.

In such cases, they should take note of the physical appearance and distinctive features of the offender, and contact the police as soon as possible.

Featured image adapted from the Singapore Police Force.