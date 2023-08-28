CNA Host Reminds Tan Kin Lian Of What S’pore President Can & Cannot Do After Closing Statement

Tan Kin Lian Pledges To Convey Concerns Of Young People To The Govt During Forum Organised By CNA

On Monday (28 Aug) night, the three Presidential Election (PE) candidates took part in the first and only “live” forum of the election season.

After an hour of fielding questions, they had the chance to give a closing statement to voters.

When Mr Tan said he would convey the concerns of young people to the Government, the Channel NewsAsia (CNA) host reminded him that the President can’t express public views on laws or policies.

3 candidates field questions during Singapore Presidential Forum

Mr Tan Kin Lian, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Mr Ng Kok Song were taking part in the Singapore Presidential Forum hosted by Channel NewsAsia (CNA) on Monday.

The one-hour program involved host Otelli Edwards asking them a series of questions.

They would then take turns answering them within the same amount of allotted time, then give a closing statement at the end.

Tan Kin Lian emphasised his independence during CNA forum

In his closing statement, Mr Tan emphasised his independence.

He urged voters to vote for an independent president who will examine critically each recommendation from the Government regarding the reserves, as well as the appointments of top public service officers.

Before he gives his approval, he must be satisfied that they’re in the interest of the people, he said.

He’ll also use the President’s powers to call for a Committee of Inquiry (COI) when needed to ensure there is transparency and accountability in the Government and public service, he added.

Challenges of young people his main concern

Mr Tan then moved on to young people, which he said are his “main concern”.

He maintained that the young face a number of challenges, including,

They have to compete for jobs against foreigners, and good jobs are difficult to get. Yet our males have to do national service, which sets them back two years or more in the competition for jobs.

The former NTUC Income CEO also decried the high cost of living and “unaffordable” housing.

He understands these concerns and will convey them to the Government so young people “can look forward with confidence to the future”, Mr Tan added.

CNA host reminds Tan Kin Lian about President’s limitations

After Mr Tan’s closing, however, Ms Edwards felt compelled to issue a reminder.

She pointed out that the Elected President cannot express public views on legislation or Government policy.

This is unless the Government expressly advises him or her to do so.

Mr Tan concluded his closing statement by saying his overall goal is to make life better for people.

He believes the Government shares the same goal, and thus he will collaborate with them to find a better to solve problems.

Ng Kok Song explains his reasons for standing for election

In his closing statement, Mr Ng explained his reasoning for standing for election.

Singapore needs a President who’s competent, experienced and trustworthy, he said.

Above all, the President should be non-partisan so they don’t serve the agenda of any party, he added.

I’m willing to make sacrifices: Ng

Mr Ng also said he wants to serve his country because he’s “concerned” about our future well-being.

To do this, he’s willing to make the necessary sacrifices to make sure what we built up can be safeguarded and our future is secured.

He’s not motivated by money, power or fame, he maintained, rather he came forward because he’s “benefitted so much from what Singapore has given (him)”.

Mr Ng was chief investment officer of the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC) for six years, on top of a stint at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Concluding his statement, he said he came forward also to thank the people of Singapore for the opportunity.

Tharman says a vote for him is a vote for an optimistic future

Mr Tharman sounded a note of positivity in his closing statement as he requested Singaporeans to vote for him as a vote for an “optimistic future”.

In fact, he believed that all Singaporeans can have an optimistic future.

While it’s easy to be pessimistic given things happening in Singapore and around the world, the former Senior Minister thinks we have reason to be optimistic when we look at Singaporeans and what we’re capable of doing.

He cited local sprint queen Shanti Pereira, who has achieved tremendous success in just seven or eight months, and leading playwright Stephanie Esther Fam, who’s “inspiring us to look at disabilities differently”.

He also said he’s inspired by “people who take second chances” every day through his years on the ground working with them, adding,

We’re an optimistic country because of Singaporeans.

No surprises with Tharman

Mr Tharman concluded by saying this about himself: That his life is an open book.

He’s been serving Singapore his entire life, even before entering public service, thus,

There are no surprises with me… What you see it what you get.

Featured image adapted from Channel NewsAsia on YouTube.