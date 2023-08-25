Shanti Pereira Clocks 22.79s In 200m World Athletics Championships Heats, Doesn’t Make It To Finals

Shanti Pereira Finishes 6th In 200m World Athletics Championships Heats, Misses Out On Finals

Shanti Pereira, Singapore’s own ‘Sprint Queen’, recently finished sixth in the 200m World Athletics Championships semi-finals.

She achieved an impressive time of 22.79s, her fourth fastest 200m ever.

However, since only the top two from each of the three semi-finals can move on, she will be missing out on the finals.

Still, Shanti has made Singaporean history with her impressive outing at the prestigious tournament.

Shanti Pereira finishes in 6th place in 200m semi-finals

Shanti previously earned her place in the World Athletics Championships semi-finals with a national record-breaking performance.

The 26-year-old sprinter finished the 200m heats in 22.57s, breaking the previous national record of 22.69s, also set by her.

Shanti had qualified for the third and final heats of the semi-finals, taking place today (25 Aug). She faced stiff competition, including Jamaica’s defending champion Shericka Jackson.

Shanti put in a strong effort, but unfortunately finished in sixth place and thus missed out on qualifying for the finals.

Her fourth-fastest 200m time

According to a Facebook post by Singapore Athletics, Shanti ranked 17th out of the 24 elite competitors in the semi-finals.

Even so, the sprinter clocked a stellar time of 22.79s. This is reportedly her fourth-fastest 200m time ever.

Indeed, despite missing out on the finals, the event marks the end of an impressive World Athletics Championships run.

She was the first Singaporean to qualify for the World Athletics Championships on merit.

On top of placing the highest among all Asian athletes in the 100m sprint, she broke the national record and met an Olympic qualifying mark in her 200m semi-final qualifying heats.

Shanti has truly made Singapore proud with all her athletic achievements and we look forward to seeing her compete again in the Asian Games this September.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from World Athletics on YouTube.