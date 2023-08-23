Shanti Pereira Breaks 200m National Record At World Championships, Qualifies For Semi-Finals

Shanti Pereira Breaks 200m National Record After Clocking 22.57 Seconds In World Championships Heat

Singapore sprint queen Shanti Pereira has once again broken new records, this time at the prestigious World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary.

The 26-year-old finished the race in 22.57 seconds, breaking her own record of 22.69 seconds set in May this year.

Her result on Wednesday (23 Aug) was enough to earn her a place in the Semi-Finals on Friday (25 Aug).

Shanti Pereira breaks national record for Women’s 200m

Shanti broke the National Record after clocking 22.57 seconds in Heat Three for the Women’s 200m event today (23 Aug).

The timing was a new national record for Singapore, shaving 0.12 seconds off the previous record of 22.69 seconds — also set by Shanti during the SEA Games in May.

This came just days after she missed out on the women’s 100m Semi-Finals at the World Championships, finishing 4th in her heat event.

Shanti came in 2nd in her 200m heat, just 0.06 seconds behind Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson, who’s the defending champion for the event.

The sprinter was visibly filled with joy upon learning of her results, almost immediately sinking to her knees in disbelief.

Meets qualifying mark for Paris Olympics

According to Singapore Athletics, the timing means that Shanti has met the Qualifying Mark for the 2024 Paris Olympics, which happens to be exactly 22.57 seconds.

To make the achievement more impressive, the athlete is the first Singaporean to meet the Olympic Qualifying Mark in Athletics. In addition, Shanti is the first from our country to make it past the World Championships heats.

The semi-finals for the Women’s 200m event will be happening on Friday (25 Aug) morning, Singapore time.

Here’s wishing Shanti the best. Regardless of the outcome, she has certainly done the nation proud.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from World Athletics on YouTube