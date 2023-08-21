Shanti Pereira Finishes 4th At World Athletics Championships 100m Heats, Misses Out On Semi-Finals

Shanti Pereira Misses Out On 100m World Athletics Championships Semi-Finals

Singaporean track star Shanti Pereira has unfortunately missed out on the World Athletics Championships 100m semi-finals after coming in fourth at the heats on Sunday (20 Aug).

The 26-year-old clocked a timing of 11.33 seconds, behind athletes from Spain, Britain, and the United States.

Despite being short of her personal best and her chance at the semi-finals, Pereira said she was still happy with the race.

Clocked 11.33 seconds, 0.05 seconds behind third place

26-year-old Singaporean runner Shanti Pereira came in fourth in the second heat of the 100m race World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Sunday (20 Aug).

According to the championships’ official website, Pereira came in at 11.33 seconds. This is 0.05 seconds behind third-placing Jael Bestue of Spain’s time of 11.28 seconds.

The top two spots went to USA’s Brittany Brown and Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith. They clocked 11.01 seconds and 11.04 seconds, respectively.

CNA added that Pereira finished the race placing 31st overall. Her timing is also 0.13 seconds short of her national record of 11.20 seconds.

The top three from the heats will move on to the semi-finals of the 100m championships.

Shanti Pereira happy despite not qualifying for 100m semi-finals at world championships

Despite missing out on a shot at the semi-finals, Pereira was “really happy with the race”, per The Straits Times (ST).

“Could have been executed a bit better, but really thankful I got a chance to race here with stellar athletes like Dina as I’ve been a fan for the longest time,” said the 26-year-old.

“Overall, it was amazing, and I can’t wait for the 200.”

Her next appearance at the World Athletics Championships will be Wednesday (23 Aug). She will turn her attention to the Women’s 200m heats there.

Earlier this month, Pereira qualified for the world championships 100m and 200m races through her world rankings.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Athletics on Facebook.