PE2023: Tan Kin Lian & Ng Kok Song Gets 13.88% & 15.72% Of Votes, Both Keep Deposit

The Elections Department (ELD) has announced the result of the 2023 Presidential Election (PE2023), confirming Mr Tharman as the 9th President of Singapore.

Meanwhile, former GIC Chief Investment Officer Ng Kok Song and ex-NTUC Income CEO Tan Kin Lian garnered 15.72% and 13.88% of the votes respectively.

As both candidates garnered more than 12.5% — or one-eighth — of the votes, they will get to keep their deposit of S$40,500.

ELD announced the result of the PE2023 shortly after midnight on Saturday (2 Aug), more than four hours after polls closed at 8pm the night before.

Mr Tharman emerged victorious after garnering 1,746,427, or 70.4% of the total votes cast.

Here is the breakdown of votes that the other candidates got:

Tan Kin Lian: 344,292 votes (13.88%)

Ng Kok Song: 390,041 votes (15.72%)

Both candidates will have their deposit refunded as they managed to get at least 12.5%, or one-eighth, of the total votes.

Even though Mr Tan did not manage to garner the majority of votes, the proportion of votes he got from PE2023 is nearly triple that from the 2011 Presidential Election.

