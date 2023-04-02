Taxi Driver Runs Over Chick In Pasir Ris Estate, Hen Was Crossing Road With Her Baby Chickens

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Taxi Driver Runs Over Chick In Pasir Ris

Driving in residential areas would always requires a high level of caution to avoid any potential accidents.

After all, we never know who — or what — might be crossing the street in these locations.

Recently, a taxi driver carried on at full speed in a Pasir Ris HDB estate. They ended up nearly colliding with a hen and her brood of chicks, even running one of them over in the process.

Footage of the incident has gone viral, with many calling the driver out for their reckless behaviour.

Taxi driver knocks down chick in Pasir Ris

A netizen posted the video to SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) on Facebook, stating that it occurred along Elias Road in Pasir Ris at 1.01pm on 31 Mar.

In the video, the owner of the dashcam footage was driving down a street diagonally in front of carpark 614A.

Realising that a hen and her group of chicks were scampering across a zebra crossing, the owner stops their car and waits.

However, a taxi driver from the opposite end of the crossing does not do so. They continue driving at normal speed.

While the hen and nearly all of her offspring manage to jump out of the way in time, one chick wasn’t able to escape the impending collision.

As the car speeds away, the footage shows it lying crumpled on the ground.

Netizens call driver out for reckless driving

Needless to say, the taxi driver’s actions have invited criticism from netizens.

A few users expressed their alarm at the speed with which the taxi driver had been travelling at.

Yet others noted that the incident could have been due to a blind spot, causing the driver to be unable to see where they had been going.

One netizen also alleged that taxi drivers have often flouted regulations while driving.

Whatever the case, one thing is for certain — this incident could have been avoided had the driver been more careful whilst on the road.

Hopefully, this will remind all motorists to exercise more caution in residential areas.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.