S’porean Couple On Holiday Die In Road Accident In India, Reportedly Hit By Speeding Tanker

Singaporean Couple Pass Away In Fatal Accident In India On 12 Mar

A Singaporean couple tragically met with a fatal road accident while they were on holiday in India.

On Sunday (12 Mar), the husband and wife — both in their 40s — were en route to a temple in southeastern India when the car they were in collided with an oil tanker.

The couple, along with the driver, passed away on the spot.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the deceased couple were identified as Mr Yuvarajan Selvam and Madam Nagajoethi Varasarasun.

Mr Yuvarajan reportedly worked as a construction manager while Madam Nagajoethi was a teacher. Both of them were in their 40s.

The couple apparently arrived in India from Singapore on 8 Mar for a holiday. Their other family members from Singapore were due to join them for the second leg of their trip on Monday (13 Mar).

However, disaster struck when the couple were heading to Tirumala in southeastern India via a private car.

Car collided with speeding truck

According to The Times of India (TOI), the traffic accident happened on Sunday (12 Mar) near Dhamapuri Village in Chittoor district.

The car the couple were in reportedly collided with a speeding truck.

All three individuals in the car — the couple and a relative who was driving the vehicle — perished in the collision.

The Hindu stated that rescuers even had to use an earthmover to retrieve the victims’ bodies before sending them to a local hospital for autopsies.

The driver of the tanker allegedly fled the scene following the accident, claimed TOI.

However, subsequent reports by Asian News International stated that the driver had been arrested.

Funeral taking place in Hougang

The family of the deceased received the heartbreaking news at about 3pm on Sunday (12 Mar) and flew to India that same night, reported ST.

The victims’ bodies have since been repatriated back to Singapore.

An obituary on One-Stop Indian Casket Facebook page stated that the couple’s funeral will take place at 633 Hougang Avenue 8 from Wednesday (15 Mar) evening.

The cortege will depart for Mandai Crematorium on Thursday (16 Mar) at 7.15pm.

Our thoughts are with the couple’s families during this difficult time. We hope they’ll find the strength to overcome this devastating loss.

Featured image adapted from The Hindu.