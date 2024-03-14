Taxi driver arrested for attacking passenger with a weapon after dispute in Bedok

Taxi driver attacks passenger in Bedok after argument over destination

Police have apprehended a Trans Cab taxi driver who attempted to attack his passengers with a weapon following a dispute over an additional stop in Bedok.

The passengers realised that they had specified the wrong destination and informed the driver mid-way through the ride.

The driver, who initially agreed to make an extra stop, drove right past it and to the original destination instead.

A fight then broke out between the driver and passengers, with the former allegedly using a test pen to attack them.

Driver didn’t make extra stop despite agreeing to it

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident took place at around 6.30pm on Tuesday (12 March) at Block 107 Bedok North Road.

The passengers were a family of three, consisting of a man and woman in their 30s, and a boy who appeared no older than eight.

Initially, the woman had ordered the taxi on behalf of the family from Hougang Avenue 7, and specified the destination as Block 106 Bedok North Avenue 4.

Halfway through the ride, she realised that she had specified the wrong destination, and requested the driver to drop off the boy at Block 95 Bedok North Avenue 4 first before bringing the adults to the original destination.

Although the driver agreed to it at no extra cost since both locations were nearby, he went directly to Block 106 instead, without making the extra stop.

Taxi driver uses weapon in fight with passengers

It was at this point when the conflict arose and a fight broke out between the two parties.

During the altercation, the taxi driver pulled out a test pen — a screwdriver-shaped tool that detects or tests for electrical currents — to attack the passengers.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that a 39-year-old man sustained minor cuts. However, paramedics assessed him and determined that he didn’t require conveyance to the hospital.

Trans Cab told ST that it has not gotten in touch with the driver or passengers. Nonetheless, the company said in its statement that it will not hesitate to terminate the driver’s service.

Meanwhile, responding to Shin Min’s queries, the police confirmed that it received a report of the incident at 6.30pm on 12 March at Block 107 Bedok North Road.

The police have also arrested a 69-year-old man for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

Investigations into this case are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Riley on Flickr, for illustration purposes only.