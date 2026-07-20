Teen in South Korea files petition over passenger’s ‘violent’ and ‘lewd’ in-flight movie

Teen in South Korea files petition after they caught glimpse of ‘violent’ and ‘lewd’ movie on flight

On 10 July, a petition was filed on Cheongwon24, a platform established by the South Korean Ministry of the Interior and Safety, asking for stronger measures to protect children from exposure to “violent and lewd” movies while on flights.

The petitioner identified themselves as a middle school student travelling with their family, which included their younger sister who was still in elementary school.

Movie kept grabbing their attention

During the trip, the middle schooler said a nearby passenger on the flight was watching a “violent and lewd” movie. Despite trying their best not to watch, it was difficult to do so.

“I had no choice but to see the scenes,” they wrote in their petition. They said that the violence and explicit content kept drawing their attention back towards the screen.

Their sister was also exposed to the same content, they added.

“We must prevent minors from being defenceless and exposed to harmful content through other people’s seat monitors in public places like aeroplanes,” they said, citing the Child Welfare Act and Youth Protection Act.

Measures proposed

The petition mentions privacy film or screens that restrict viewing from specific angles.

“Technical guidelines must be established to either mandate that the screen be invisible to anyone other than the viewer directly in front,” the petitioner wrote.

It said that plane rides should be a place that generates excitement for travel, not a place of potentially harmful content.

I strongly request the establishment of measures to improve the in-flight visual environment so that the rights of adults and the protection of children can coexist harmoniously.

The petition does not mention a specific movie.

According to the Korea Herald, the two largest airlines in South Korea do not play content rated for ages 19 and above on their flights. Additionally, they will also use versions of films that cut or alter the most graphic scenes.

Also read: Grab driver in S’pore accused of watching porn while driving, suspended for safety lapses



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