1,335 TEL Trips Overcharged By 6 Cents, TransitLink Offers Refund

1,335 TEL Trips Between Orchard & Queenstown Stations Overcharged By 6 Cents

Last month, the third phase of the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) opened to much fanfare.

While many enjoyed their time exploring the new stations and the added convenience, there was a minor hiccup to the occasion.

According to TransitLink, over 1,000 trips between TEL Orchard station and Queenstown station were erroneously overcharged by six cents.

The transport company has since apologised for the incident and rectified the error. Affected commuters will also receive refunds for the inaccurate charges.

1,335 TEL trips overcharged by 6 cents between 13 Nov & 2 Dec

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (13 Dec) morning, TransitLink said that 1,335 trips between TEL Orchard station and Queenstown station were overcharged by six cents.

This happened over a period of 2.5 weeks, from 13 Nov to 2 Dec.

According to the transport company, commuters who exited through the TEL fare gates paid S$1.34. However, those who exited from the North-South Line (NSL) fare gates paid S$1.28 — six cents less.

This apparently happened as the fare table for trips between both stations was not updated accurately during the opening of the new Phase 3 TEL stations. This has been rectified as of 3 Dec.

TransitLink took the opportunity to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

TransitLink offering refunds to affected commuters

Affected commuters who are on SimplyGo and using the following payment methods will have their refunds automatically credited to them:

Upgraded CEPAS cards

Mastercard

Visa credit or debit cards

Contactless NETS Bank cards

Meanwhile, those who paid using their contactless bank cards will see their refunds reflected in their card statements.

Affected commuters who travel using SimplyGo concession cards and SimplyGo EZ-Link cards will have the refunds credited directly to their cards.

Others who have yet to upgrade their CEPAS card and made payment using NETS FlashPay or EZ-Link cards with stored value will receive an e-voucher to the identified CEPAS card.

Commuters may redeem the voucher at the following locations:

Top-Up Kiosk

Assisted Service Kiosk

TransitLink Kiosk

Commuters with queries on the refund process may call the TransitLink Hotline at 1800-2255-663 or visit any TransitLink Ticket Office.

