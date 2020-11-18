Thai King & Queen Board Public Train As Part Of Opening Ceremony

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn has garnered worldwide attention of late after becoming the subject of pro-democracy protests that have gone on for months in Thailand.

Source

Though rather elusive in the past, the 68-year-old Thai monarch has recently made more frequent public appearances and even spoke to members of the media earlier this month.

Last Saturday (14 Nov), the Thai King and Queen attended the opening of a new extension to a Bangkok train line.

As part of the ceremony, the pair were invited for a ride on the public train. The cabin that they boarded was interestingly lined with luxurious red carpet, and even had golden cushions for the 2 members of the monarch.

Source

Thai King & Queen board train cabin with red carpet

The train cabin that King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida boarded largely looked just like the ones on our MRTs.

Source

But instead of the usual flooring we see on public trains, the ‘special’ cabin was lined with a red velvet carpet, reminding us of a Hollywood award show.

Source

Gold cushions were also placed on the seats that the pair sat on.

Source

In contrast, other officials knelt on the cabin floor while reportedly discussing how comfortable the new trains are.

Source

Greeted by royalist supporters when they exited ceremony

As they departed the train station, the pair was greeted by royalists clad in yellow.

Source

Elsewhere in the capital, however, pro-democracy rallies raged on, as protestors held up 3-finger salutes inspired by the Hunger Games series.

Source

Hope frequent appearances are signs of better things to come

Though widespread protests continue to plague Thailand, we hope the Thai King’s increased appearances of late is a sign of better things to come.

We hope that the Thai monarch will engage protestors to address their concerns and work towards uniting the country.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Twitter and Facebook.