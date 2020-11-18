Thai King & Queen Board Public Train As Part Of Opening Ceremony
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn has garnered worldwide attention of late after becoming the subject of pro-democracy protests that have gone on for months in Thailand.
Though rather elusive in the past, the 68-year-old Thai monarch has recently made more frequent public appearances and even spoke to members of the media earlier this month.
Last Saturday (14 Nov), the Thai King and Queen attended the opening of a new extension to a Bangkok train line.
As part of the ceremony, the pair were invited for a ride on the public train. The cabin that they boarded was interestingly lined with luxurious red carpet, and even had golden cushions for the 2 members of the monarch.
Thai King & Queen board train cabin with red carpet
The train cabin that King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida boarded largely looked just like the ones on our MRTs.
But instead of the usual flooring we see on public trains, the ‘special’ cabin was lined with a red velvet carpet, reminding us of a Hollywood award show.
Gold cushions were also placed on the seats that the pair sat on.
In contrast, other officials knelt on the cabin floor while reportedly discussing how comfortable the new trains are.
Greeted by royalist supporters when they exited ceremony
As they departed the train station, the pair was greeted by royalists clad in yellow.
Elsewhere in the capital, however, pro-democracy rallies raged on, as protestors held up 3-finger salutes inspired by the Hunger Games series.
Hope frequent appearances are signs of better things to come
Though widespread protests continue to plague Thailand, we hope the Thai King’s increased appearances of late is a sign of better things to come.
We hope that the Thai monarch will engage protestors to address their concerns and work towards uniting the country.
Featured image adapted from Twitter and Facebook.