Man In Thailand Walks 1,200km To Propose, Aims To Reach Girlfriend On Valentine’s Day

Thai Man Walks 1,200km To Girlfriend’s Hometown To Propose On Valentine’s Day

Different people express their love in different ways — some more extreme than others.

For Thai TikTok user Suthep “Maew” Promjit, his profession of love came in the form of walking 1,200km from his hometown to his girlfriend’s.

Since embarking on his journey on foot, Mr Suthep has been documenting his journey via his TikTok page.

He plans to reach his girlfriend and propose to her on Valentine’s Day (14 Feb).

Walks 1,200km to propose after meeting on TikTok

According to The Nation Thailand, Mr Suthep started his journey from his hometown in Nakhon Nayok, central Thailand on 14 Jan.

His destination is Satun in southern Thailand, where his girlfriend resides.

The Straits Times (ST) notes that there is a 1,200km distance between the two provinces.

It’s estimated that a non-stop drive would take 16 hours while walking without any breaks would take 200 hours.

The 56-year-old is accompanied on his journey by a friend who travels aside him on a saleng, a motorcycle with a sidecar.

Mr Suthep and his girlfriend Thanapa Khiaw-on, also 56, met via TikTok five years ago and have been dating ever since.

They have never met each other in person but video call each other often.

The Thaiger reports that one day, Mr Suthep’s girlfriend challenged him to prove his love to her by walking or running to her hometown.

Aiming to prove that true love can be found on social media, he accepted the challenge.

Mr Suthep aims to reach his sweetheart on Valentine’s Day (14 Feb), a month after he first embarked on his journey. He also intends to ask her to marry him on that day.

He has been documenting his journey via his TikTok account through various live-streams and posts.

Takeaways from his journey

As of Saturday (11 Feb), Mr Suthep has covered 1,100km of his journey.

He has even lost more than 17kg throughout the challenge. Despite weighing only 40kg now, he claims that he is happy because his journey proves how much he loves his wife-to-be.

Mr Suthep hopes other men will be inspired by his journey for love. He said,

I want people who abuse their families and loved ones, as well as those who are unfaithful to their wives, to pay attention to this journey.

MS News wishes him all the best for the remaining portions of his endeavour. We look forward to seeing the couple finally united after his month-long journey.

Featured image adapted from @kaocivid1970 on TikTok and The Nation Thailand.