Thai Woman Visits Raffles Place Temple To Pray For Love, Finds S’porean Partner 2 Months Later

Thai Woman Finds Singaporean Partner After Praying At Yueh Hai Ching Temple 3 Times

Finding the love of our life can be a short or long journey, depending on one’s luck.

However, one Thai woman managed to find hers just several months after praying at a temple.

She repeatedly went to Yueh Hai Ching Temple in Raffles Place to pray that she would meet her match one day.

Today, her prayers seem to have been answered as she is getting married to a Singaporean man. Returning to the country recently, the couple expressed gratitude at the temple.

Thai woman visits Raffles Place temple to pray to Yuelao deity

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the woman’s husband, Yang, 28, shared that his 23-year-old wife, Pimmada, travelled to Singapore on a two-week trip after borders reopened in May 2022.

Hearing that the Yueh Hai Ching Temple had a statue of Yuelao, a deity representing love and marriage in Chinese mythology, she decided to visit it.

The temple was not open during her first visit, forcing Pimmada to pray from outside. Despite being disappointed, she did not give up and went again, praying for the success and safety of herself and her family.

Soon after, one of her relatives suffering from financial difficulties suddenly won the lottery, which Pimmada felt was too much of a coincidence.

Before leaving the country, she entered the temple one last time. For her final visit, she prayed for a good match.

Finds partner upon return to Thailand

Two months after her return to Thailand, Pimmada met Yang, who was studying for a master’s degree in marketing there, at a gathering.

Yang told Shin Min Daily News that he fell in love with Pimmada at first sight. They started a relationship three months later before getting married after half a year together.

Their feelings weren’t initially mutual, as Pimmada did not have a good first impression of Yang. However, as they got to know each other more, she eventually realised he was reliable and started harbouring feelings for him.

They say true love transcends barriers. And in the case of Pimmada and Yang, their language barrier did not stop them from forging a strong connection with one another.

Pimmada could only speak Thai and found it challenging to communicate in English. As such, they had to use Google Translate to talk to each other.

Fortunately, Yang had attended Thai classes and had a basic grasp of the language, allowing him to speak with her.

Currently, he is learning Thai while Pimmada is learning English to communicate with each other better.

Couple returns to Singapore to express gratitude

Yang revealed that he proposed to Pimmada at the bar they met on 13 Feb. The couple then came to Singapore to register their marriage on 28 Mar.

During this time, they also revisited the temple to express their gratitude to the deity at the temple for bringing them together.

Yang added that due to the low expenses of living in Thailand, he planned to finish his master’s degree in the country. However, if he and his wife decided to have a child, they would return to Singapore again to settle.

The duo will also hold their wedding ceremony on 6 Nov in Thailand.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.