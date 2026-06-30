Redditor wonders if S’pore should adopt Vancouver’s wholesome culture of thanking bus drivers

Singaporean inspired by Vancouver’s wholesome habit of thanking bus drivers

A Singaporean has shared how a simple habit he picked up overseas — thanking bus drivers before getting off — made public transport feel “a little warmer”.

Posting on the r/askSingapore subreddit on 25 June, the original poster (OP) wondered if Singapore could adopt the practice of thanking bus drivers when alighting.

He shared that he had recently spent a couple of weeks in Vancouver, Canada, where he noticed that almost every time someone got off the bus, they would call out a “thank you” to the driver.

After a few days, he found himself doing the same.

While some commuters in Singapore already do this, the OP noted that it “definitely isn’t as common” here.

Curious whether the habit could “catch on in Singapore”, he asked if Singaporeans would embrace it, or if it simply came down to cultural differences.

Netizens weigh in on the wholesome habit

The post quickly drew responses from Redditors, with several saying they already make it a point to thank bus captains.

One netizen said some commuters already do this, especially on bus routes in smaller neighbourhoods.

Another, who’d picked up the habit in Vancouver as well, said they stopped after “everyone in the bus” started staring at them.

A commenter felt that Singaporeans should just go ahead and thank their bus drivers anyway, since drivers “appreciate it”.

Another said they’ve been doing so for years, “from the bottom of [their] heart”.

Singaporeans are more reserved

Speaking to MS News, the OP, a 26-year-old undergraduate named Eugene, said he was in Vancouver recently for a school trip, and felt that Singaporeans are generally more reserved compared to Canadians.

“Usually, people only say thank you if they’re getting off from the front door,” he said. “If they’re exiting from the rear door, most people just tap out and leave, although some may give a small wave.”

What really stood out to Eugene was how natural it felt to thank the bus driver in Canada.

It made the atmosphere on the bus feel much “lighter, warmer, and cosier”.

Asked if he’d tried doing the same here, he said: “I have, but mostly because a driver had waited for me as I was rushing to catch the bus.”

Eugene added that he hopes to be more expressive in showing appreciation to bus drivers and service workers in general.

I think a simple ‘thank you’ can go a long way.

Also read: ‘Beautiful act of kindness’: Bus captain shelters passengers from heavy rain at Tiong Bahru Plaza bus stop

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Featured image adapted from SBS Transit Ltd on Facebook, for illustration purposes only.