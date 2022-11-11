Tiger Sugar & Honkai Impact 3 Debuts New Strawberry Mochi Drink, Shops Will Feature Life-Sized Standees

Tiger Sugar & Honkai Impact 3 Collaborates For Limited Edition Strawberry Drink

The love affair between Singaporeans and their bubble teas is known by most, and the latest to squeeze their way into this relationship is the popular game Honkai Impact 3rd.

For the first time ever, the miHoYo-developed game will be collaborating with a bubble tea brand in Singapore.

To celebrate the pairing, Tiger Sugar Singapore and Honkai Impact 3 will be debuting the brand new ‘Five’tasy Anniversary Mochi’, a strawberry-flavoured drink.

Fans of the game will also be glad to know that Honkai Impact 3 will take over three Tiger Sugar outlets in Singapore, decorating the storefronts with banners and life-sized standees.

Professional cosplayers will also pay a special unannounced visit to one of these outlets to surprise the game’s diehard fans.

Tiger Sugar & Honkai Impact 3 combines forces for strawberry mochi drink

In a press release, miHoYo – the developers behind Genshin Impact – announced a unique collaboration between Honkai Impact 3rd and Tiger Sugar Singapore.

To commemorate its fifth-year anniversary, Honkai Impact 3 will be collaborating with a bubble tea brand for the first time in Singapore.

The special collaboration drink, named ‘Five’tasy Anniversary Mochi’ is a strawberry-flavoured drink with mochi, strawberries, and jelly.

Those who love a milky drink with the occasional gulp of sweetness would enjoy this new concoction.

Freebies will be given out 3 Tiger Sugar outlets

Additionally, customers will receive freebies with every purchase of the special drink at any of the three outlets.

These include limited edition merchandise such as cup holders, cup coasters, A4 folders, and virtual-in-game reward gift cards.

The A4 folders are coloured in a rich blue, coming in two variations, with each featuring a selection of the game’s best waifus.

Kiana, a fan favourite, also appears in a chibi style on a set of coasters.

While these 2D waifus are fine and all, Honkai Impact 3 will also arrange for “mystery” cosplay celebrities to show up at one of three Tiger Sugar outlets in Singapore.

The participating Tiger Sugar outlets are:

Orchard Paragon

Serangoon NEX

Bishan

As part of the ‘Cosplay Shop Manager for a day’ event, these cosplayers will show up at one of the three outlets to surprise fans.

Event manager Mr Sakito Kong says that this event will mark the reopening of ACG (Anime-Comic-Game) collaborations in Singapore.

Fans of other miHoYo games can expect more events in the future as the company sees Singapore as a key location for marketing events.

Hope more games come to life in Singapore

It’s not every day that the games we find ourselves lost in bleed themselves out into the real world.

Hopefully, this will open the floodgates for more game titles to market their vast fantasy worlds in Singapore.

Featured image adapted from MS News and Sakito Kong.