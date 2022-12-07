Man Tosses Stack Of RM100 Notes Down KLCC, Critics Say He Could’ve Donated The Money

TikToker Throws Down RM100 Notes At Shoppers In KLCC Shopping Mall

In music videos, rappers like to show off their wealth by hurling cash at the camera.

One TikToker apparently tried to emulate this at a mall in Malaysia by tossing several S$31 (RM100) notes to shoppers below.

The video has since accumulated over 1.2 million views on the platform, with some calling him out for not donating the money to charity instead.

TikToker makes it rain RM100 notes in KLCC

Recently, TikTok user @naqliqaddiem shared a six-second recording of himself casually releasing a bunch of banknotes from a height.

He tagged his location as Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC).

News outlet mStar did a quick count and estimated that about RM1,000 (S$309) rained down on shoppers that day.

However, the video ends before we get to see the confused – and likely delighted – reactions of the people below.

Other users urge TikToker to give money to charity instead

In three days, the TikTok video garnered more than 1.2 million views and 12,800 ‘likes’.

It also got almost 1,000 comments from people who had something to say about such an unusual and perplexing act.

The top comment urges the OP not to throw money away, but to give it to those who need it, which would be even better.

The OP then acknowledged the remark with a thumbs-up emoji.

Another comment that appears to have been deleted accuses the OP of being someone who “[doesn’t] respect the value of money”. The user also asked why he didn’t just donate it to the poor instead.

To this, the OP replied, “I don’t have to record when I give to charity.”

The comments on mStar’s Instagram post of the video are just as – if not more – scathing.

Even Malaysian singer-actress Tash Yong weighed in, calling the OP’s actions “low class” and lamenting how “anything is possible” for the sake of creating content.

Another local celebrity, singer Erul Samah, said that while the intention to give is good, this isn’t the right way to do it.

The rest of the reactions are in the same vein, criticising the OP and reminding them that others could’ve benefitted from the money.

Not the first time TikToker has given money away

The TikToker’s only two other videos on his page show that he apparently has a habit of leaving money for strangers.

In the first clip, he shows off a stack of S$15 (RM50) notes before burying it under a patch of dry grass at a beach in Sabah for someone to find.

In the second clip, the prize had grown significantly to a small wad of RM100 bills. This time, he concealed it behind a book in Kinokuniya, KLCC.

But according to an update by the OP two weeks later, nobody had claimed the cash, so he took it back and gave it to a relative instead.

It’s not clear what the motivations are for the TikToker’s actions, nor whether he is doing it out of genuine generosity or if it’s just another online stunt.

In any case, we hope he considers the backlash and chooses to donate to those in need.

Featured image adapted from @naqliqaddiem on TikTok.