S$3.7K Cash Scatters Across Thailand Road, Passers-By Pick Up & Return Notes To Owner

Cash Scatters Across Road In Thailand, Passers-By Pick Up & Return Them

Admit it — many of us wouldn’t think twice about picking up the lone S$2 or S$5 note on the sidewalk. As the saying goes: finders keepers.

However, that thankfully wasn’t the case for a group of kind-hearted folks in Thailand, who picked up and returned notes that were scattered across a road.

The notes amounted to about S$3,700 (100,000 baht), and many netizens praised the passers-by for their honesty.

Cash scatters all over road in Thailand

On Tuesday (25 Oct), TikTok user @sutasineebuachaban shared a video of the incident, which China Press reports happened in the Khon Kaen province.

The clip shows banknotes scattered across a long stretch of road as passers-by scramble to pick them up.

When one person held up a small stack of cash to the camera, it showed that each of the notes was worth 1,000 baht, or around S$37.

However, they weren’t collecting the cash to keep for themselves.

Thanking everyone for their kindness, the OP revealed that they managed to return the money to the owner through the police.

Cash amounted to around S$3,700

According to Thai media outlet Amarin TV, the money belonged to a man named Suporntip Phakdi.

Mr Suporntip said that he withdrew the money from the bank before giving it to his employees to buy cassava roots from the market.

However, one of his employees absent-mindedly left the wad of cash on the step of the truck’s door.

He then drove off carelessly, forgetting about the cash, which then scattered all over the road.

Unfortunately, the Good Samaritans only managed to recover about S$3,400 (92,000 baht) of the full amount of S$3,700 (100,000 baht).

Still, Mr Suporntip emphasised that he does not blame his employees for losing the money as they expressed remorse and were deeply regretful of the mistake.

Honesty is the best policy

While it would have been very easy for the passers-by to pocket the cash as they picked it up, the fact that they did not speaks volumes of their character.

Hopefully, everyone who hears this news will be inspired by and learn from such a display of honesty.

After all, which one of us wouldn’t want a kind stranger to return our money after it gets blown away by the wind?

