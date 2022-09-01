Man Finds Angbao Full Of S$50 & S$100 Notes At Choa Chu Kang Carpark

Man Finds Angbao Full Of Cash At Choa Chu Kang Capark On 31 Aug

In some cultures, stumbling upon some cash on the ground is a sign of good luck. But in others, it couldn’t be further from the truth.

A man recently came across an angbao full of S$50 and S$100 notes at a carpark in Choa Chu Kang.

Perhaps not thinking much of it, he picked up the angbao and sifted through the notes. He then posted about the incident on TikTok.

As soon as the Internet got wind of his discovery, netizens spared no time in schooling him about the angbao’s significance in ghost marriages.

Man finds angbao full of cash in Choa Chu Kang

On Wednesday (31 Aug), a TikTok user shared that he was walking to a McDonald’s outlet in Keat Hong, Choa Chu Kang, when he made a surprising discovery.

While cutting through a carpark, he stumbled upon a red angbao between two cars.

Picking up the unsuspecting package, he inspected every side of the angbao before looking inside the thick envelope.

Squishing the angbao for a better feel, he peeked inside, only to find it full of S$50 and S$100 notes.

The video ends on a cliffhanger, without the OP revealing whether he kept the angbao.

Netizens think angbao carries sinister meaning

Although the OP probably wanted to find the owner of the angbao, the netizens had another, spookier theory behind its possible origins.

Many comments congratulated the OP on his upcoming ‘ghost marriage’, which puzzled a netizen. Someone later replied, explaining the superstitious belief that parents of a deceased, unmarried, woman may leave a red packet containing money on the floor.

Anyone who picks it up will have to marry the dead woman even if they don’t wish to.

One viewer corroborated this tale by lamenting the OP’s fate of ending up with the deceased woman.

Another joked about not being able to see what the OP picked up, alluding to the idea that only the ‘destined’ one can see the angbao.

Jokes aside, if you’re superstitious, this would probably be a situation you’d want to avoid.

Hope cash has been returned to owner or surrendered to police

It’s not every day that you come across a wad of money like this, especially one that looks like it comfortably totals a few thousand.

Hopefully, the OP surrenders the angbao to the police, so they can return it to the owner.

What would you do if you came across an angbao full of cash? Let us know in the comments.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.