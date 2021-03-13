Tiong Bahru Kopitiam Catches Fire On 13 Mar, Grey Smoke Seen Billowing Out Of Building

While many of us were still comfortably lazing in bed today, some residents in the old estate of Tiong Bahru were rudely awakened by the smell of smoke.

On Saturday (13 Mar) morning, a kopitiam along Jalan Membina caught fire — a trail of thick smoke was seen billowing from the building that the eatery was housed in.

Source

Thankfully, nobody was injured as a result of the fire.

Tiong Bahru kopitiam catches fire, will reopen when its safe

According to Tanjong Pagar MP Indranee Rajah, the fire happened at the Happy Hawkers Coffee Shop at Block 18 Jalan Membina.

Source

The kopitiam is located on the ground floor next to a 7-Eleven outlet.

Source

Footage online shows thick grey smoke emerging from the heartland neighbourhood shopping centre.

Source

The nearby condos were shrouded in a thick veil of smoke, almost similar to the haze ‘seasons’ of years gone by.

Source

Ms Rajah said the coffeeshop will reopen when it’s safe.

Fire involved kopitiam’s exhaust duct

In response to MS News queries, an SCDF spokesperson said that they were alerted to the fire at around 8am on Saturday (13 Mar).

The fire was extinguished using 2 water jets and no injuries were reported.

Source

The blaze involved an exhaust duct at the coffee shop. Investigations are ongoing.

Source

Thankful that nobody was injured

The smell of burning smoke would certainly not be something Tiong Bahru residents would ideally want to wake up to, especially over the weekends.

Nonetheless, we are thankful that nobody was injured as a result of the fire.

Props also go out to the SCDF officers who extinguished the fire and preventing prevented damage and injuries.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.