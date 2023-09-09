Man Falls From Toa Payoh HDB & Lands On Clothes Rack, Passes Away At The Scene

Man Falls From Toa Payoh HDB And Lands On Clothes Rack On 8 Sep

Some residents in Toa Payoh awoke to a gruesome sight on Friday (8 Sep) morning.

A man reportedly fell from the 11th floor of a HDB block and landed on the clothes rack at the foot of the building.

Part of the man’s body had been caught on the jagged edges of the clothes rack.

Officers pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Man lands on clothes rack after falling from 11th floor of Toa Payoh HDB

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident happened at about 10am on Friday (8 Sep) at Block 38 Toa Payoh Lorong 5.

For unknown reasons, a man staying on the 11th floor fell from the HDB block and landed on clothes racks at the foot of the building.

The clothes rack reportedly penetrated the man’s shoulders, resulting in a bloody scene.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they received a call for assistance at about 10.25am.

An SCDF paramedic pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Helper recalls hearing moans before loud thud

Speaking to the Chinese newspaper, a helper who stays on the 10th floor recounted hearing “moans” coming from above followed by a loud noise.

Another neighbour recalled seeing several police officers at the block early in the morning.

Curious, he peeked out of his apartment and to his shock, saw a topless man hanging from the clothes rack on the ground floor.

Police officers at the scene held up pieces of white cloth to cover the grisly sight.

MS News expresses our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased following this tragedy.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News via Sin Chew Daily.