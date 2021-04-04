Bodies Of 2 Girls Aged 15 & 16 Found At Foot Of Block 143 In Toa Payoh

The bodies of 2 girls were found lying at the foot of Block 143 in Toa Payoh at around 10pm on Saturday (3 Apr).

Witnesses found them lying together less than 1m apart. Police investigations are ongoing.

Here’s what we know about the heartrending incident so far.

Police alerted to incident at 10.02pm in Toa Payoh

According to Lianhe Wanbao, police confirmed that they were alerted to the incident at 10.02pm.

When they arrived, the girls, aged 15 and 16, were found lying on the ground floor of the block. Paramedics subsequently confirmed the girls’ death at the scene.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the incident did not involve any criminal acts. Police are currently still looking into the case.

Witnesses heard a loud noise & realised someone had fallen

When reporters had rushed to the scene, the area next to the basketball court of the block had already been cordoned off.

White plastic sheets were used to cover the remains of the deceased, while a middle-aged couple was seen accompanied by police officers.

A resident told Lianhe Wanbao that 2 women and a man were sitting at the void deck at the time of the incident.

They were chatting with snacks on the table when they heard a loud noise.

When they realised someone had fallen down, they immediately called the police.

The girls were reportedly close friends

Lianhe Wanbao notes that the 2 girls had fallen from the building at the same time, and that they were reportedly close friends.

Police found identical bracelets on them, and recovered the accessories for further investigation.

The circumstances surrounding the case are exceptionally tragic. We hope police will be able to uncover the truth and offer closure to the family members in due time.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to family members of the girls. May the deceased rest in peace.

If you or anyone you know needs help, there are avenues one can reach out to. You can call the Samaritans of Singapore’s 24-hour hotline at 1800 221-4444 or send a message to SOS Care Text.

